Harrisonburg City Public Schools has received a grant from Kajeet and the Virginia School Boards Association for $30,000.
Kajeet is a connectivity service provider. Together the two gave out $270,000 to nine different Virginia school divisions.
HCPS plans to use its grant to include all Kajeet’s Education Broadband solutions, which include WiFi hot spots, school bus WiFi, LTE-embedded Chromebooks and routers.
According to Toni Sheets, director of technology for HCPS: “Roughly 60% of the households in the city of Harrisonburg with school-age children do not have broadband internet access at home. Unfortunately, that means hundreds of our students are digitally being left behind. This grant will allow us to focus on our goal of equitable access for all HCPS students.”
During the pandemic, HCPS used a system of mobile hot spots to reach students who were learning virtually. An extra-powerful hot spot was left fully charged in a parked car in various neighborhoods throughout the city so that families in those neighborhoods could use it.
— Staff Reports
