When J.R. Snow saw the application for nationwide recognition for school music education, he knew Harrisonburg City Public Schools fit the bill.
He was right.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. HCPS is among 686 school districts across the nation to receive recognition, joining 20 school divisions out of 132 in Virginia.
This is the seventh time the school division has been recognized as having one of the best communities for music education.
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
What impressed Snow, the fine arts coordinator for the school division, about the NAMM Foundation's recognition was the holistic look it took when evaluating school divisions. The organization looked at the big things such as curriculum and participation, but it also looked at funding, graduation rates, facilities, community support and partnerships.
Snow will be the first to say that HCPS does not operate its music program within a bubble. The school division receives a lot of support from the community and community partnerships.
"We have strong musical artists in the community who work with us," Snow said. "And there are strong nonprofit organizations in this community."
Some examples are the grants received from the Harrisonburg Education Foundation. Just recently, grants have allowed for artists to come into the schools and lead song writing workshops and to help the students of Bluestone Elementary School write the school's song.
HCPS has partnerships with the Forbes Center at James Madison University, which provide students the opportunity to experience world-renowned acts.
Another aspect of HCPS' music education that sets it apart is the dedication to a strong curriculum for students at a young age. There is a dedicated music specialist at all the elementary schools, which isn't the case for all school divisions. Students are exposed to instruments, musical styles and more that allow them to make decisions about their musical education when they get to middle or high school.
"It lays a foundation that when they get to high school and say 'I want to join the jazz band,' they've thought about it. It's not new to them," Snow said.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.