Harrisonburg City Public Schools was one of 15 school divisions across the state that received the Dorothy S. McAuliffe School Nutrition award presented by No Kid Hungry Virginia this month, according to a press release.
This is the second year the school division has received the award, the press release says.
The Dorothy S. McAuliffe School Nutrition Award celebrates Virginia school divisions that have gone above and beyond by operating all available federal child nutrition programs and achieving exceptional participation in the school breakfast program, according to the press release.
Launched in 2017, the award is named in honor of former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe in recognition of her efforts to end childhood hunger in Virginia, according to the press release.
Harrisonburg has enacted a number of nutritional programs over the years, including a milk dispenser at Bluestone Elementary School, which has reduced milk waste and cardboard use, and second chance breakfast, which allows students two opportunities to have breakfast in the morning.
This year’s award winners include:
• Bristol City Public Schools
• Buchanan County Public Schools
• Colonial Beach Public Schools
• Danville City Public Schools
• Franklin County Public Schools
• Greensville County Public Schools
• Harrisonburg City Public Schools
• Newport New City Public Schools
• Pulaski County Public Schools
• Richmond City Public Schools
• Southampton County Public Schools
• Staunton City Public Schools
• Suffolk City Public Schools
• West Point Public Schools
• Westmoreland County Public Schools
To qualify for the award, school divisions must have at least 70% of students who qualify for free/reduced meals and eat school lunch are also eating school breakfast, the release says.
The press release says the division sponsors and serves meals or snacks through the At-Risk Afterschool Child and Adult Care Food Program, if eligible.
During the summer divisions most sponsor and serve meals. In eligible they must participate in Food Service Program or National School Lunch Program and Seamless Summer Option, the press release says.
The press release says No Kid Hungry Virginia partners with schools and districts to connect eligible kids to federal nutrition programs. Programs like Breakfast After the Bell, after-school meals and summer meals, the press release says, help feed kids throughout the school day and in the summertime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.