An audit of the funds raised by schools for things such as clubs, sports and events has come back squeaky clean, with no suggestions for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, an almost impossible feat to pull off.
Every year, an outside firm audits the "student activity funds" for each school in the division, according to school officials. These funds are separate from the division's operating budget. Because they are handled by bookkeepers and principals and other administrative staff, it's important to have an outside firm look for any weaknesses or fraud each year, according to school officials.
However, due to the nature of how much work has to go into filing, signing and keeping track of thousands of purchases and reimbursements, it's almost impossible for an audit firm not to find some instances when protocol isn't followed, according to school officials. A school division simply can not afford a staff large enough to ensure that every transaction meets all protocols, officials say.
If an audit turns up no internal control issues, it is generally considered a clean audit.
This year, no internal control issues were identified, according to the audit performed by Brown Edwards, and the audit found zero instances between the schools and Central Office where protocol wasn't properly executed.
Despite the rigorous nature of the audit and the difficulty in separation of duties, HCPS managed to turn up zero large or small issues in accounting of student activity funds. In addition, Harrisonburg City Public Schools were able to correct seven minor issues identified during the 2021 audit.
In total, during the fiscal year ending on June 30, the school division received $767,897 in activity funds money, and disbursed $738,582, according to the audit.
