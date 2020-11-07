For much of the year the goal and focus of area school divisions has been keeping students safe and to find a way to teach them, even if remotely.
Now that students and teachers have settled into a rhythm and a “new normal,” Harrisonburg City Public Schools officials and School Board members are turning back to some of the big goals they had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those was the development and implementation of a strategic plan that would guide the school division’s future.
When Superintendent Michael Richards was appointed in July 2019, one of his main goals for his first year was to develop this plan, which would include goals and missions and detailed action plans for seeing those goals and missions implemented.
A large task force was created and over the course of three days last fall, those goals and missions were established. Action teams were in place and meeting when the pandemic shut everything down. It had originally been the School Board’s goal to approve the plan in June and then have it implemented for the current school year, Richards said.
However, much more pressing matters, and the inability to meet in person, stalled the progress of the strategic plan.
Now, the action committees are meeting again and the hope is to have a fully-realized strategic plan to present to the School Board in the spring.
In early summer the full committee of 32 will come back together to make sure the plan is where they want it, before seeking School Board approval.
If everything goes according to plan, the strategic plan should be implemented for the 2021-2022 school year.
The strategic plan would be through the 2026 school year, according to its current draft.
The full plan can be viewed on the school division’s website or at this link: harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/Department/98-Strategic-Plan-2020-2026-Draft.
