The Harrisonburg City School Board is set to approve an updated five-year capital improvement plan that contains projected construction and renovation projects for the school division through 2027.
Each year the School Board approves an updated CIP budget that includes new projects or postpones projects that are not needed yet. Items toward the end of the CIP are placeholders representing projects that are anticipated at some point but don't necessarily have a firm date.
The CIP for fiscal year 2022-23, which will begin July 1, includes a $50,000 line item for replacing the roof at Thomas Harrison Middle School. It also includes a $5.6 million request from Massanutten Technical Center.
"MTC did an engineering study that found they need significant capital improvements," said Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent. The city school division shares the cost of MTC with Rockingham County Public Schools. "Our portion of that would be $5.6 million. RCPS would cover the rest. We have an agreement with them that we pay 20% of the capital costs."
For fiscal year 2023-24, the CIP includes $75,000 to replace the broiler at Stone Spring Elementary School and $185,000 to replace the chiller, and $1.5 million for "enhancements" at Harrisonburg High School.
Fiscal year 2024-25 includes a number or placeholder projects. An air handler replacement at Spotswood Elementary School is included with a price tag of $179,000. The same project at Waterman Elementary School is also slated for that year and would cost $253,000. Resurfacing of the parking lot at Thomas Harrison Middle has a price tag of $91,000.
One of the biggest CIP items to be included in the five-year plan would take place in 2024-25, $2.5 million for the purchase of land for the city's seventh elementary school.
Like the previous fiscal year, 2024-25 also includes $1.5 million for enhancements at HHS.
Fiscal year 2025-26 could see a $2.5 million renovation and remodel of Thomas Harrison Middle School, $53,000 in upgrades to the HVAC controls at Stone Spring Elementary School, and $150,00 to resurface the parking lot at HHS.
And finally, 2026-27 includes replacing the roofs at Waterman Elementary School and Spotswood Elementary School for $100,000 each.
In total, the proposed CIP for 2022-2027 includes $15 million in projects if the School Board approves it at Tuesday's meeting.
The School Board is also set to approve the academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year at the meeting.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers. All attendees must wear a mask.
A link to watch the meeting virtually can be found prior to the start of the meeting at harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
