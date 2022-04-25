Harrisonburg City Council will open the floor to residents who want to chime in on the city’s proposed $335.8 million budget at its meeting Tuesday.
The budget is for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023. Interim City Manager Ande Banks presented the proposed budget at City Council’s April 12 meeting.
The proposal is up $40.9 million from the adopted fiscal 2022 budget.
The largest part is the general fund, accounting for 43% of the budget, according to city documents. The general fund primarily funds police, fire, planning, parks and recreation services, and public works. The city would see an increase of $19.9 million in the general fund in fiscal year 2023.
School funds make up 35% of the proposed budget, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg expects to fund approximately $12.5 million in capital projects. The proposed budget includes a $6.3 million new public works building, because the old building “has reached the end of its life,” according to city documents. The city’s fire and police departments will also have space inside the new building.
The proposed budget also allots $4.9 million to water and sewer infrastructure, and $3.9 million for seven new transit buses and two paratransit buses.
The city will spend $1.75 million to purchase a new ladder truck, replacing one from 1996. The ladder truck handles approximately 1,200 calls a year, according to city documents.
The budget also proposes an increase of $550,000 for street paving and sidewalk work, and $450,000 for four new school buses.
A 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders, is also included in the proposed budget.
Previously, Harrisonburg entered a financial agreement with the James Madison University Foundation and the city’s Economic Development Authority regarding the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center.
According to city documents, the agreement requires all tax revenue generated from the Hotel Madison project to be transferred to the JMU Foundation, through an EDA grant, to reimburse the JMU Foundation for the cost of SVCC.
The agreement is in place for 15 years, and the proposed budget allots a $1.2 million payment to the JMU Foundation, according to city documents.
At the April 12 meeting, city staff indicated that budget work sessions would take place April 19 and the week of May 1. However, no official work sessions were scheduled as of Sunday, and those dates should have been identified as “tentative options if work sessions were needed,” according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
If work sessions are scheduled, information will be posted on the city’s social media pages and website, according to Parks. Work sessions are open to the public.
Banks recommends the first reading of the budget to occur at City Council’s May 10 meeting. The second and final approval is expected on May 24. City charter requires the budget be approved by May 31.
Tax Rates
Harrisonburg advertised a 93-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase of 3 cents from the current fiscal year.
According to city documents, the real estate tax makes up 31.6% of the general fund. The proposed real estate tax rate would bring in roughly $45.8 million in fiscal year 2023, up $4.4 million from the previous fiscal year.
Banks told City Council on April 12 that the city is in the middle of a three-year process to increase the real estate tax rate, related to construction costs for Harrisonburg’s second high school.
For Harrisonburg to bring in the same amount of real estate tax revenue as it did last fiscal year, the rate would need to be set at 83.8 cents for every $100 of assessed value.
A public hearing on the real estate tax rate is scheduled for May 24 at 7 p.m.
According to the proposed budget, general property taxes are projected to increase $5.6 million. City staff also anticipates an adjustment to the personal property tax rate prior to the budget’s adoption, due to increases in the assessed value of used vehicles.
The personal property tax for vehicles is proposed to be $3.50 for every $100 of assessed value, and the personal property tax for other items is $2.12 for every $100 of assessed value, according to budget documents.
Both the meals and lodging taxes are proposed at 7%.
The motor vehicle license tax is $40 per passenger vehicle every year, and the city proposes to set the cigarette tax at 35 cents per pack. The proposed admissions tax is 5%.
The budget includes a 5% increase in water rates “to resume the planned incremental increases that were put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the city’s draft budget. Additional funds will be used to replace outdated infrastructure.
Like the water rate, a 2% increase is being proposed for sewer rates.
The stormwater fee is proposed to be $6 for every 500 square feet of impervious area, according to the draft budget, and the refuse collection fee is proposed for $13 every month. The solid waste management fee is $11 per month.
The full budget and supporting documents can be found online at www.harrisonburgva.gov/budget. Harrisonburg City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
