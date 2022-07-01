Members of the public have a chance to weigh in on a new downtown Harrisonburg art project.
Partnering with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the Arts Council of the Valley, the city is seeking feedback from the community for a public art project that will greet those entering downtown, according to a press release.
The art installation will be located at downtown’s northern entrance, where North Main Street and Liberty Street converge.
According to the press release, the project will stand the test of time, bring the community together and showcase the Friendly City’s vision and values. The art installation will be funded by federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
“Harrisonburg already has an existing sculpture at the southern entrance to downtown, so we are eager and excited for the opportunity to bookend that work of art with another impactful gateway to the heart of our city,” Kristin McCombe, Harrisonburg’s Community Development Block Grant coordinator, said in the release.
Those who wish to provide their input on possible themes and styles of the project can do so at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F2GZKH3. The survey will remain available until July 15.
Once survey results are complete, a committee will begin outlining what the project will include and who will complete the work, according to the press release.
