For city residents looking to cool off in the summer heat, there may be a longer wait than usual.
Last Friday, the capacity at Westover Pool was limited to 200 people due to a lack of lifeguards. City spokesperson Michael Parks said the max capacity is 450, with one lifeguard needed for every 50 people present.
Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation is still seeking lifeguards for Westover Pool due to a shortage in applicants. Parks said lifeguard shortages are occurring nationwide as public spaces open back up after the pandemic, and people are rethinking how they want to be employed. This trend is occurring across departments, according to Parks.
Parks and rec is working with local swim clubs to try to recruit more lifeguards. It pays $12.76 an hour, and training is available, according to the job’s posting.
Parks said the city will soon launch a social media campaign to encourage people to apply. The city wants to hire 10 to 15 lifeguards so Westover Pool can operate continuously at max capacity, according to Parks.
“This is an important amenity for the community,” Parks said. “We’re working hard to obtain lifeguards.”
Applicants must be 15 years of age or older, and they must have or obtain American Red Cross lifeguard, first aid and CPR certifications before being hired. Trainings are provided at Westover Pool for those who need lifeguard certifications.
“We have a team that can get you to a level of training to help you serve your community,” Parks said.
While the city attempts to gain lifeguards, Parks encouraged residents to be mindful and respectful if they have to wait to enter Westover Pool.
Those interested in being a lifeguard can apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/harrisonburg/jobs/3418763/lifeguard-seasonal.
