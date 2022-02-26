Keister Elementary School third-graders Ariana Cardoso, Taitum Miller, Camille Jerlinski and Chloe Johnson set out to create a piece of artwork together, but separately.
They started with a big sheet of paper and each had their own section to paint, explained Chloe. But soon their colors started blending together.
What resulted was a rainbow of colors and a world of magic. The fours girls, already good friends, ended up writing a story about the painting called "The Shadowy Forest," Camille said.
The story tells the tale of four girls and their adventures in the ocean of dreams and other fantasy lands.
It is just one example of the art that will be on display as part of Harrisonburg City Public Schools' 27th Annual Youth Art Month Exhibit.
"I was really excited when I heard the painting would be [on display]," Taitum said.
The painting took the four girls three art classes over three weeks to complete, Ariana said. And their art teacher, Brooke Imber, typed the story to go with it.
The Youth Art Month Show highlights artwork created by students from each school in Harrisonburg City. More than 200 pieces will be exhibited at the venue. Pieces were selected for the show by the city school’s art teachers:
- Jauan Brooks, Kelley Shradley-Horst, Sarah Waldrop and Mariah Flick –Harrisonburg High School
- Angel Moreno –Thomas Harrison Middle School
- Holly Kincaid –Skyline Middle School
- Erin Conway and Melanie Connors–Bluestone Elementary
- Brooke Imber –Keister Elementary School
- Eva Camunas –Spotswood Elementary School
- Janae Yoder –Stone Spring Elementary School
- Laura-Paige Keller –Smithland Elementary School
- Gemma Amendola –Waterman Elementary School
The show will at the Valley Mall, 1925 E. Market St. An opening reception will be held in honor of the students in the Belk Court today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The show will be on view to the public until March 31.
Skyline Middle School eighth-grader Sumayyah Ogundipe will have on display her drawing of Abraham Lincoln with a frog's head. The assignment was to take a famous image and sub an animal for the human subject.
Sumayyah got the idea from a friend and said the hardest part of creating the image was "not making it look stupid."
Seventh-grader Kiara Escobar-Prado will have on display a digital creation that features a tree and some animals. The assignment was to create something that was dominated by shapes.
"I chose colors that are soothing to me," Kiara said.
Both are excited to have their art on display for youth art month.
For more information on the art exhibit go to Harrisonburg City Schools' website.
