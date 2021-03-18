At a Harrisonburg City School Board work session on Tuesday night, Superintendent Michael Richards gave an update on the proposed 2021-2022 budget based on new revenue information.
Due to an increase in proposed state and federal revenue, Richards has asked the School Board to approve a 5% raise for employees, including $1,000 for classified staff. This is an increase from two weeks ago when Richards presented his proposed budget, which included a 4% raise.
Most of the additional funding is from the state level. When Richards presented his budget at the last School Board meeting, he was basing state revenues off of Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, which included the least amount of additional funding for schools, compared to the House of Delegates and Senate version.
The revenue amount Richards is basing the 2021-2022 operating budget on now includes about $1.3 million more in revenue compared to Northam’s budget. At the federal level, HCPS will see $1.4 million in additional revenue compared to the current operating budget. In total, HCPS can expect to see about $7.7 million more in revenue for the 2021-2022 fiscal year over the current operating budget.
In addition to the increase in raises for employees, the number of new full-time positions being proposed has increased from 38 to 42 due to the increase in revenue. The four additional positions being added to the budget are an assistant athletic director at Harrisonburg High School as well as a school counselor, a math coach for Skyline Middle School and Thomas Harrison Middle School, and a dual-language coach that will operate out of Central Office.
A special work session has been called for Tuesday to discuss the budget and re-opening plans. This is a meeting that was not part of the School Board’s calendar.
The School Board will continue working on the budget before approving it. From there, it goes to City Council for final approval.
