If school reopens for more students in the time of COVID-19, when will that happen? It’s a question any parent and student would be forgiven for wondering constantly.
And it’s a complicated matter. Safety has to be the No. 1 priority when allowing more students in the school buildings, according to education and health experts. But it should be balanced with offering the best possible educational opportunities for students, according to education and health experts.
On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City School Board got an update from Superintendent Michael Richards about what to expect in terms of reopening schools.
“In my family, there are a lot of jigsaw puzzles out on the table ... but it’s hard to do without the box in front of you,” Richards said when explaining all of the moving pieces for digesting guidance from a number of health experts about reopening schools.
But as the pandemic continues, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have continued to work to provide resources for school divisions to use when making decisions about in-person learning.
The VDH has a new dashboard that takes different metrics and data points to create a conglomerate level of risk for the local, regional and state level. And the CDC has provided guidelines for schools specifically.
The CDC has also asked school divisions to look at contributing factors that might affect the decision. For Harrisonburg that includes the opening of school at James Madison University and the subsequent increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as the change in seasons.
Currently the CDC considers Harrisonburg in the highest risk category for cases per 1,000 people. However, the seven-day trend for reported cases is trending down.
“This gives us a clean way to look at local risk level,” Richards said.
The staff recommendation moving forward is what it was when the School Board voted on it months ago — to continue along the course the division is currently on, virtual learning.
Richards unveiled a data-driven phased reopening plan for next semester, however.
“Hopefully, time is running from the more severe to the less severe,” he said.
There are three tiers of identified students based on individual student needs. Currently the top tier of students who face challenges that would lead to failure at virtual learning are already in the school, representing 10% of the total student population.
Each tier represents about 10% of students.
When the school division reaches “moderate risk” based on the CDC’s rubric, a hybrid model of learning will be implemented next semester.
