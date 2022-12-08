The pleas made by teachers at the Harrisonburg City School Board meeting on Tuesday night were impassioned and dire.
“Teachers are drowning,” said Stone Spring Elementary School second grade teacher, Anne Kappers.
“Please send help,” said Keister Elementary School kindergarten teacher Annette Fornadel.
While many people spoke Tuesday night about a variety of social and academic topics, it was the teachers present who caused the greatest response and were clearly the largest presence.
Speakers talked about the lack of administrative assistants, the scrutiny that teachers are under, the lack of human and material resources, and the poorly planned out roll-out of an inclusion policy for special needs.
Fornadel focused on instructional assistants and their importance and the shameful pay they receive.
Teacher assistants, “do everything that a teacher does on a daily basis,” with the exception of writing lesson plans. However, some teacher assistants with more expertise, do even that, Fornadel said.
In Harrisonburg City Public Schools, a starting teaching assistant makes $20,250 and make only a little over $28,000 after 20 years. This shakes out to about $10 an hour. In Harrisonburg, a McDonald’s averages $13 an hour for employees, Fornadel said.
“As a community and a school division, we should feel ashamed,” Fornadel said of this lack of a livable wage.
Gone are the days when women took a teaching assistant job because they loved kids that much. Gone are the days when new college graduates would take a teaching assistant job to get their foot in the door. They can afford to wait for a higher-paying teaching job, of which there is no shortage at the moment.
“This is a division problem,” Fornadel said. “Not a candidate problem.”
Fornadel urged the School Board to make instructional assistants a priority when developing the 2022-2023 budget.
Kappers spoke about the teacher blame that is happening due to decisions that teachers and don’t make and circumstances beyond their control.
As a result, teachers are having to deal with lesson plan scrutiny and walk-ins designed to provide negative accountability, Kappers said.
At her own school, Kappers said that fifth grade teachers were blamed by administrators for failing Standards of Learning scores due to their own “failures.”
Kappers asked the School Board to immediately cease these practices, hire more staff, fix the bus schedule, and provide more planning time
“There is a lot to stay. There is a lot to say,” Kapper said. “The entire manner in which our society treats and views teachers has to change. Those in professional positions historically held by women are talked down to, corrected and asked to be more compassionate. Provided with ‘professional development’ in order that they might correct their presumably faulty teaching practices.”
“In short we are asked to be perfect, endlessly compassionate, wildly creative, forward thinking, organized, charismatic, and most significantly, compliant data scientists. Please fix this”
The bell for the end of Kappers public comment rung out over her final words and City Council Chambers, where Tuesday night’s School Board meeting was held, erupted into applause that took nearly half a minute to die down.
Superintendent Michael Richards said that he was surprised by the number of public speakers Tuesday night that brought forth comments about the teaching conditions of HCPS. He was also surprised that efforts being made to correct these issues have not made it to the ears of the speakers.
Richards said he has not only been working on these issues, but that it has been the main priority for the school division this school year.
“This is something I am very concerned about,” Richards said on Wednesday. “I don’t want [teachers] to be over-stressed. We have been working for several months on real and lasting solutions, so that teachers can have enjoyment of the profession.”
That work has entailed 35 focus group meetings at all campuses in Harrisonburg City Public Schools. It has also involved Richards’ advisory council and meetings of that group. Richards said he had hoped that those in his advisory council would take back to their schools the minutes of those meetings.
Among those invited by Richards to be on the advisory council was Harrisonburg Education Association President Andrew Thompson, along with three other members of the HEA. While three members of the HEA attended advisory meetings, Thompson did not.
Thompson also spoke at the Tuesday night meeting about teachers needing more resources.
Richards plans to present in January both on the needs of the teachers and the actions that will be taken to meet those needs, at at meeting in January. Those actions will largely entail adding funding to certain areas of the budget.
“The Board is going to roll up their sleeves and work with us,” Richards said.
The next scheduled meeting of the Harrisonburg School Board is January 3 at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
