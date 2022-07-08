When Harrisonburg City Council meets Tuesday, officials will consider grant applications for seven road projects that would compete for funding under the commonwealth’s Smart Scale program.
According to city documents, the Harrisonburg Public Works Department is seeking funding for an extension of the Bluestone Trail, sidewalk and bike lanes on North Main Street, a downtown Liberty Street cycle track, a sidewalk on Reservoir Street, safety improvements on the South Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike corridors, and a traffic adjustment on Pear Street and Erickson Avenue.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program is completely funded by grants, but city officials said in a memo to council that some projects may use existing capital project funds that have already been allotted.
A total estimated cost of the projects is $52 million.
Officials propose extending the Bluestone Trail from its current endpoint at Stone Spring Road to Rocktown High School, which is under construction off South Main Street south of Stone Spring. The path will follow Beery Road and Blacks Run.
Shared-use paths are being built on the high school site that extend Bluestone Trail farther south and provide connections to South Main Street, according to city staff.
The estimated cost of the extension is $10.5 million.
Officials propose a sidewalk along the west side and bike lines on both sides of North Main Street between Charles Street and Mount Clinton Pike. This project would cost an estimated $3 million.
A reconfiguration of southbound U.S. 11 in downtown is also proposed. As recommended in the downtown master plan, a vehicle lane will be replaced by a separated bike lane in each direction. It would stretch from where Main Street splits near Grattan Street to the south and north of Gay Street to the north.
The project’s estimated cost is $5 million.
Sidewalks are proposed to be built along the east side of Reservoir Street, between Dutch Mill Court and Evelyn Byrd Avenue, in locations where there are no sidewalks. The cost is estimated at $3.5 million.
Improvements along the South Main Street corridor, between Mosby Road and Pleasant Valley Road, include construction of a median and left-turn lanes, a two-stage left turn accommodation for eastbound left turns from Pointe Drive, sidewalks and bus stops and added capacity for the Pleasant Valley Road approach to South Main Street.
South Main Street corridor improvements are estimated at $20 million.
A roundabout is proposed at the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike and Acorn Drive. A sidewalk will be added on the east side of Acorn Drive and the north side of Mount Clinton Pike to fill gaps in the network.
An extension of the Northend Greenway would also be completed. Estimated costs for Mount Clinton Pike projects are $6 million.
And, a restricted-access U-turn is proposed for the Pear Street and Erickson Avenue intersection, at an estimated $3.5 million.
Grant applications are due Aug. 1. In 2023, VDOT will recommend funding options to be approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in June.
Project design begins in 2025, city officials said, and construction is estimated to be complete around 2030.
City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall, 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
