City Council is looking for the public to help them answer a $24 million question.
Harrisonburg will receive a total of $23.8 million from the American Rescue Plan and the elected representatives of the city want to hear from residents and business owners how the funds could be used to best improve life in the place more than 51,000 people call home.
The city has partnered with the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce to bring residents together for meetings and to gather results from surveys available on the city’s website, and in print form, in five different languages.
Between 1 and 3 p.m. today, residents and business owners are invited to a public forum at the Lucy F. Simms Center at 620 Simms Ave. to learn more about what the ARPA funding can be spent on and to voice their opinion on what the funds should be used for, according to Rob Alexander, a coordinator for ICAD.
“We’re asking people to share their experience in the pandemic in terms of the impact the pandemic has had on them” and how they’ve seen it impact the community, whether it is a new problem or it made existing issues worse, Alexander said.
If residents are unable to make today’s event, there is another one at Keister Elementary School on Maryland Avenue on March 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The public forums will include break-out discussion sessions and presentations, according to Alexander.
As well, if neither of those dates work and residents and business owners still want to experience the public forum, ICAD wants to work with residents and business owners to set up similar sessions for any person or group that wants to host a public forum focused on the ARPA spending priorities, according to Alexander. He said they can reach out to ICAD to set up such a “group engagement request” on the city’s website.
Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Sal Romero have said they and the other members of council would like to get as much feedback as possible on how to spend the money.
“This, I believe, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Reed said. “With this amount of money coming to the city, we need to hear from our communities.”
Romero agreed.
“By all means, we want people to provide input,” he said. “This is an extraordinary time in our city’s history and we can make headway and create improvements to make a better Harrisonburg for everybody.”
“We believe, I believe, their voice is important in this process,” Romero said.
