Rockingham County School Board Chair Lowell Fulk said he still hears from parents and community members about drivers passing stopped county school buses — just as he did back in 2013.
“I would get calls from parents, yes indeed; and I have since,” Fulk said Monday.
In 2013, the county school board began conversations about how to curtail the illegal passings. By early 2014, it began a pilot program where five cameras were mounted on school buses.
Videos from the cameras were used to give $250 tickets to drivers who illegally drove past the stopped child-filled vehicles.
“Our thinking then was if it saves one child, then it will have been worth it,” Fulk said.
But the program was stopped by a school board vote on Aug. 11 the very same year due to a confluence of issues, according to Fulk.
Today, Harrisonburg City Council will consider a similar proposal.
“Harrisonburg Police Department deploys officers to monitor and deter unlawful passing of school buses at those locations where it is possible, but continues to receive complaints about drivers unlawfully passing stopped school buses,” read a Nov. 13 document from Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, to City Manager Eric Campbell.
Part of the reason Rockingham County ended its camera pilot program was the clarity of laws at the time for serving summons by mail, Fulk said.
Tickets for illegally passing a stopped school bus are summons and the laws have changed since 2013, Russ said Monday.
In 2016, the General Assembly passed a law explicitly allowing summons to be sent through the mail for certain transgressions, such as illegally passing a stopped school bus, according to Russ.
As part of the measure, the law also expanded the ability for those accused in such a summons to defend themselves in court, he said.
The expansions included new defenses, such as if the accused was driving the vehicle when it illegally passed the stopped bus, and early access to video or photographic evidence, Russ said.
Another difference between Rockingham’s pilot program and the city’s proposal is which groups are involved in the decision.
“In the city, all of our school buses are owned by the city instead of the school board,” Russ said.
Thus, the measure of adding cameras to school buses — Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation vehicles — must go through city council.
“The city is kind of unusual,” Russ said. “In most localities, the school board is responsible for their own busing.”
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors also passed an ordinance allowing the installation of the cameras on the buses on June 26, 2013, in addition to the school board voting in favor of the measure, according to Fulk.
Another problem that led to the county ending the pilot program was complications with the camera company, RedFlex Traffic Systems of Arizona, and the tickets themselves.
“It was pretty cumbersome for someone to get [the tickets] in the mail and figure it all out,” Fulk said.
Fulk said RedFlex’s performance as a company was also an issue.
“Our folks, at the end, didn’t feel like [RedFlex was] being as responsive as they should be going forward,” Fulk said.
At least half of the 52 drivers flagged for passing a stopped bus between January and mid-April of 2014 were cited, according to data provided by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department that year. The video footage of passing vehicles was sent to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office staff to review.
The program did not cost the county any money since the funding for the maintenance and installation of the cameras was funded through the camera firm taking a portion of the money made from the tickets.
The city proposal set for council’s considerations today uses the same type of funding method where no cost will be incurred by the city for the cameras to operate.
In 2018, bus drivers in 38 states reported nearly 84,000 instances of illegal passing by motorists in a single day count, according to a report from the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.
About 10 students are killed each year by drivers illegally passing school buses, according to 2017 data from the Institute for Transportation and Research Education at North Carolina State University.
Fulk said since the laws around ticketing drivers who illegally pass school buses have been clarified, he is open to bringing back conversation about cameras on the outside of county school buses.
“I’m looking forward to see what Harrisonburg figures out because, again, I think it’s a good idea,” Fulk said.
