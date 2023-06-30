The Quilt Museum — located at 301 South Main St. in Harrisonburg — has been without physical recognition of its architectural history for nearly two years.
The original sign told of the museum's former life as the home of Edward T.H. Warren and put the site on the Civil War Trails map. Alicia Thomas serves as the executive director for the Quilt Museum. Since taking up the position nearly two years ago, Thomas has worked to breathe fresh life into exhibits and programs for the museum — which has been in operation since 1995 — and updating its historical markers that had to be replaced anyways was just part of it.
"[This sign] is honoring our building which was built in 1856 — right before the Civil War," Thomas said. "It was used as a hospital [after the battle of Gettysburg] by the Confederacy and as a person who loves history I just wanted to make sure that everyone that can knows about such things."
Thomas noted that having a Civil War Trails sign allows visitors to learn a unique piece of local history without ever having to leave the sidewalk and helps connect the museum to the rest of the surrounding area in terms of Civil War history. Legend has it, there is even a resident ghost of a confederate soldier who died while being treated in the house.
Jason Shaffer — who has been working with Civil War Trails since 1996 and currently oversees the maintenance of nearly 5,000 signs east of the Mississippi River — visited the city on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 28, and installed a brand new sign. Not only are the materials new, but the writing on the sign has been updated as well to reflect a more direct history of the location in which it was placed and mentions the enslaved families who lived and worked there too. There is even a 19th century photograph on the sign that shows readers and visitors what the house probably looked like while the Civil War raged across the Valley.
"The recognition of green spaces and historic houses brings awareness," Shaffer remarked. "More awareness helps protect those localities. Once you put a sign in, you're establishing that [something important] is there."
Civil War Trails is a non-profit organization that started when a group of historians joined together in the early '90s to link travelers to the sites along Robert E. Lee's path of surrender from Petersburg to Appomattox. Grassroots by nature, Civil War Trails is a partnership that extends from state offices of tourism and transportation to municipal departments, historic and genealogical societies.
Each of the signs in their coverage area can be found on an interactive online map at www.civilwartrails.org — 10 of which are found in Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County alone.
