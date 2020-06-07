A story in Saturday's Daily News-Record ("HPD Chief English: 'The Turning Point' For Police") had quotes in which the speaker was not clearly identified. Local Judge Anthony Bailey said, “When you see black lives matter, it is not a repudiation that all lives matter, it is repudiation of the thought that black peoples’ lives matter less than others," and “Black lives matter is not saying black lives only, it's saying black lives matter too. It’s saying we all need to commonly gain that same understanding and agreement. If we can’t agree that a human life matters, regardless of what you look like, than we’re a lost age."
Ian Munro
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Legislation Could Make Fencing Mandated by 2026
- HPD Chief English: 'The Turning Point' For Police
- Broadway, Bridgewater Named Safest Cities
- National Parks Bill To Bring 100,000 Jobs
- The Day God ‘Thought Twice’
- Five Cases Of COVID-19 Reported At Sunnyside
- Comment Period Opens For Timberville’s $2.1M Budget
- MTC, Spotswood Graduations Rescheduled
- GOP Candidate Running For City Council
- Free COVID-19 Testing Comes To Woodstock Next Week
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.