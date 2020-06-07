A story in Saturday's Daily News-Record ("HPD Chief English: 'The Turning Point' For Police") had quotes in which the speaker was not clearly identified. Local Judge Anthony Bailey said, “When you see black lives matter, it is not a repudiation that all lives matter, it is repudiation of the thought that black peoples’ lives matter less than others," and “Black lives matter is not saying black lives only, it's saying black lives matter too. It’s saying we all need to commonly gain that same understanding and agreement. If we can’t agree that a human life matters, regardless of what you look like, than we’re a lost age."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.