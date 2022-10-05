A Harrisonburg man is accusing Sentara RMH Medical Center of engaging in a racketeering scheme by improperly billing for medical services, resulting in an overcharge.
Michael J. Swartzendruber filed the federal class-action lawsuit last week in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
A Sentara spokesperson said the Norfolk-based health care provider does not comment on pending litigation.
In the complaint, Swartzendruber alleges “systematic overcharging” for medical services provided by RMH Medical Group to people who have insurance through United Healthcare Insurance Co. Sentara RMH Medical Center, RMH Medical Group LLC, United Healthcare Insurance Co. and United Healthcare of the Mid-Atlantic Inc. are named as defendants.
“Instead of billing those services as provided by RMH Medical Group, LLC at its many outpatient centers, Sentara RMH Medical Center bills them as if they were provided at the main Sentara RMH hospital,” which results in an overcharge, the complaint states. It also states that the United Healthcare Insurance Co. does not correct the bills.
The claims also include that the defendants violated the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
The lawsuit alleges that when some medical services are performed at RMH Medical outpatient centers to individuals insured by United Healthcare, Sentara bills those services as though they were performed at the main hospital.
“United Healthcare then processes those services under the agreed rates for care provided at the main hospital by Sentara, rather than the lower agreed rate for services provided by RMH Medical at the outpatient centers,” the lawsuit states. “The result is that people are overcharged for the medical services they receive at the outpatient centers.”
Swartzendruber alleges he was overcharged for services at the Sentara East Market Street Health Center. In 2019, he had bloodwork done at the outpatient location and alleges that Sentara reported to United Healthcare that the services were performed at the main hospital.
The lawsuit states that Sentara billed Swartzendruber $152.64 for the bloodwork — far greater than the rate if the medical services had been billed as provided at the East Market Street location, the suit alleges.
Sentara insisted to Swartzendruber that the amount charged was correct, the lawsuit states. Swartzendruber objected and tried to have United Healthcare require Sentara to lower it, but the cost remained the same.
The lawsuit states that because Swartzendruber had not yet satisfied his deductible with United Healthcare, he was billed for this amount, and he paid it to keep the charge from harming his credit score.
Before he paid the charge, the lawsuit alleges, Swartzendruber repeatedly contacted United Healthcare, cited its website for the estimated charge at an outpatient location, and asked United Healthcare to provide the details about how Sentara billed the services, “because he reasonably thought some mistake had occurred in how Sentara had billed it.”
United Healthcare told Swartzendruber it had processed his claim properly, the lawsuit states. Swartzendruber also asked Sentara to provide specific details of how it billed the services, but Sentara never responded.
The lawsuit states that Swartzendruber filed an action against Sentara in general district court regarding the overbilling, and Sentara insisted that the services were billed correctly. In court, Sentara said “only one contract with a set of negotiated rates existed with United Healthcare that covered services whether they were provided at the Sentara RMH main hospital or at any of the related outpatient centers,” the lawsuit states.
Relying on that statement, Swartzendruber dropped his case against Sentara, and then filed a general district court charge against United Healthcare for displaying lower amounts for medical services at the Sentara East Market Health Center than he would actually be charged, the lawsuit states.
“In that lawsuit, United Healthcare ultimately provided a declaration that stated in pertinent part: ‘[t]here are two contracts between United and Sentara that are relevant to this case for Sentara RMH East Market Health Center, the outpatient center, and one for Sentara RMH Medical Center, a health center,’” the lawsuit alleges.
Because Swartzendruber did not bring an Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim and his claims were based on the proven false premise that only one contract existed, Swartzendruber dropped the suit against United Healthcare, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also cites a similar incident in 2021, where the defendants overcharged Swartzendruber for medical services at the Sentara South Main Health Center.
Swartzendruber’s lawsuit seeks for United Healthcare and Sentara to stop processing outpatient center medical bills as if they were charged at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He also wants the defendants to recalculate the charges for services provided the outpatient center and give the plaintiffs back the amount they were overcharged.
He asks the court to award treble the damages under federal and state code, and for attorney’s fees and costs under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.