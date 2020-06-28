U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington, opened his Harrisonburg headquarters on Saturday in part to kick off his reelection bid, drawing a crowd of about 100 people.
Cline is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Virginia's 6th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 3. The Republican primary for this office on Tuesday was not held because Cline was unopposed for the GOP nomination.
According to his communications manager, Cline has been committed to representing the values of the Shenandoah Valley, Roanoke Valley, and Lynchburg area.
"By providing reliable constituent services, he has worked to facilitate helpful interactions between his constituents and federal agencies," a press release said.
On Saturday, Cline talked about his goal of re-election to bring more conservative votes to Washington. He also talked about President Donald Trump and the need to re-elect Trump for another term in office.
"I want to get back in there and replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House," Cline told those in attendance Saturday to thunderous applause.
Cline said there is a great team of representatives already in Washington but more are needed.
"There is a hunger for change and to elect more conservatives," he said.
Cline talked about Trump's efforts to "drain the swamp," and the need for more allies in this quest.
"He's returning power to the states and to the people," Cline said.
Cline also talked about the need to replace U.S. Sen. Mark Warner with opponent Daniel Day.
"I'm asking for your help," Cline said. "I'll be up here a lot."
