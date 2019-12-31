Rep. Ben Cline, R-Lexington, is inviting Harrisonburg residents to attend a town hall to discuss issues in Virginia’s 6th Congressional District.
The town hall will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the American Legion Post 188, located at 350 Waterman Drive.
Cline said in a press release that he is looking forward to meeting with those in Harrisonburg as he will be able to engage with residents and take their views to Washington.
Constituents planning to attend should register at http://cline.house.gov/about/events and click on the "Harrisonburg Town Hall" event. Residents of Harrisonburg will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.