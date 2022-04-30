In just its third year, a program that aims to provide interventions for city school-age children who have experienced trauma has been a “success story.”
Addressing City Council on Tuesday, Travis Karicofe, an EMS officer with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said the program, Handle With Care, can help “reduce adverse childhood experiences from 911 calls, where [children’s] lives are involved.”
When a first responder encounters a child during a call, that child’s name and the words “handle with care” are forwarded to the student’s school before the next school day. Without knowing the details of the incident, the school system is able to implement trauma-informed care and curricula to support the child after the event, Karicofe said.
“Every child carries an invisible backpack, and every adverse experience is an experience that goes into the backpack,” Karicofe said. “And as they develop and age, when they become an adult, the backpack’s full and then, eventually, it’s the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”
Karicofe cited data that over 20% of youths in the United States are diagnosed with a mental health disorder — and that suicide is the leading cause of death for individuals between 15 and 24 years of age. Unresolved childhood trauma can lead to depression, anxiety and engaging in criminal activity, Karicofe said.
There have been over 400 Handle With Care notifications since its inception in Harrisonburg in August 2019, Karicofe said.
“Trauma and mental health is very real in our community; that’s [not] unlike any other community in our nation,” he said. “What we know is if we want our children to thrive in the community … all of that comes back to their right to acquire an education, to be able to be safe in school, to be engaged and be able to develop the education that’s going to give them the tools to function as a successful adult.”
A pilot version of the program took place in West Virginia in 2013, Karicofe said. Harrisonburg was the first “large city” to implement the program, and the commonwealth’s Department of Justice has hired someone to grow the program statewide.
Karicofe said the reason Harrisonburg’s program is so successful is due to the collaboration between the different parties involved. It all started when Harrisonburg High School students called a meeting with representatives from the city’s fire, police, rescue squad, school division, city manager’s office and city attorney’s office, along with personnel from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center, the Crisis Intervention Program and the Community Services Board.
“Immediately, when everybody got in the room, we realized that this was something we wanted to do for our children here in the community that were exposed to trauma on 911 calls,” he said.
The information relayed is unidirectional, and responders do not hear feedback or what interventions were taken at school, Karicofe said.
“This is a student-centric approach in the spirit of trying to keep the child engaged in education, and the only goal is to just be able to maximize ... the opportunity to have a good day at school, and feel safe and thrive,” he said.
Karicofe said the school division managed all incidents with existing “wrap-around services” and did not require outside assistance from other professional staff.
“It illustrates that there’s resources there, but we haven’t always had a tool to get them to the student,” he said.
The school division, fire and police personnel, and the crisis intervention team meet regularly to discuss how the program can be continued and expanded.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero, along with his colleagues on council, was very impressed with the program. As an employee of the school division, Romero said he has seen the benefit of addressing significant, traumatic issues that students are going through that may otherwise be unrecognized.
“It’s a great collaboration for the best of our community,” Romero said.
