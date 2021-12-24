The number of COVID-19 cases this semester at James Madison University versus last year is significantly lower, due in large part to the fact that 93% of all students are partially or fully vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.
Between July 1, 2020, and Jan. 3, JMU reported 1,763 positive cases. The surge was so great that for a month during the fall semester students were sent home and classes moved online. The greatest spike was right when school began in early September. It dropped off by mid-October.
This year the number of COVID-19 cases were much lower. As of Sunday, after students went home for winter break, the total number of cases was 433. There are 19 active cases.
More than 19,550 students are fully or partially vaccinated, compared to 1,460 who are not. Students who choose not to get vaccinated must wear masks everywhere and test weekly.
Of faculty and staff, 3,550 are partially or fully vaccinated, or 90.5%, with 294, or 7.5%, refusing to vaccinate. There are still 82 employees who have not submitted proof of vaccination or signed a waiver form.
The other local colleges and universities have also reported low COVID-19 numbers this semester.
Bridgewater College has reported 37 total student cases since Aug. 24 and nine faculty and staff cases.
Eastern Mennonite University has reported 26 total cases since Aug. 30. However, it is seeing a mini-surge as there were five active cases on campus as of Monday.
All colleges and universities have required that students and employees be vaccinated, with exceptions made for medical or religious reasons.
(0) comments
