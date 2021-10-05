Cases of COVID-19 have remained low at area colleges and universities heading into the fall and potential flu season.
Only six students at James Madison University have neither reported their vaccination status nor signed an assumption of risk waiver. According to JMU spokesperson Ginny Cramer, those students were unenrolled last week.
Of the remaining 20,943 students, 92% are vaccinated and 8% signed an assumption of risk waiver. The latter group must submit weekly test results, and if the mask mandate is lifted, they will have to continue wearing masks indoors.
There have been 297 total cases at JMU since Aug. 10. As of Sunday there were 24 active cases. There have been no spikes in cases, and active cases have remained at a steady, low number.
There are still 121 faculty and staff members at JMU who have not reported their vaccination status or signed an assumption of risk form. Those individuals, like those who choose not to get vaccinated, are required to test weekly and will continue to have to wear masks indoors. According to Cramer, any employee who refuses to test will face consequences, including leave without pay.
Bridgewater College has the strictest testing policy for those who choose not to get vaccinated. Those individuals are required to test three times a week.
Students have a vaccination rate of 90% and faculty and staff have a vaccination rate of 92%.
Bridgewater has reported 28 total student cases since Aug. 24, and four new cases last week.
There have been only four reported faculty and staff cases and only two new cases last week.
Eastern Mennonite University originally stated that it was not requiring vaccinations but strongly encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.
However, according to the university’s website now, “Eastern Mennonite University is requiring that all students attending classes in-person on our main campus in Harrisonburg, Va., show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 before arriving on campus or beginning classes for the fall semester 2021, or file a valid waiver on medical, religious or philosophical grounds.”
EMU has only reported 12 cases since Aug. 30 and is reporting two active cases.
Area public schools are facing far greater cases of COVID-19 than they saw during the previous school year.
As of Monday afternoon, Rockingham County Public Schools was reporting 353 total cases. Fulks Run Elementary School finally joined the tally and is reporting its first case.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is reporting 150 total cases, and 182 students in quarantine as of Monday afternoon.
