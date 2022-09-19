A special interest club at James Madison University that hosts a biannual car show has revved up interest this year among more students with over 130 new members this semester.
Madison Motorsports, the car and driving club at JMU, struggled to keep active members — like many organizations — during the pandemic, but it’s bouncing back and one of the reasons is social media accounts that focus on car culture, according to members of the club.
“You’re going to laugh, but it’s TikTok,” said Jack Cobetto, a JMU student and the club’s secretary. “A lot of car people have developed from TikTok. It’s pretty wild.”
On Saturday, Madison Motorsports held its second fall car show in a parking lot on JMU’s campus that drew an estimated 100 cars – from slick Miatas to adolescent BMWs to large, boxy 4x4s — and hundreds of spectators from on and off campus. Not just focusing on cars, members of the club are making an effort to advocate for mental health on campus.
The car and driving club, which has existed on JMU’s campus since 2001 — the same year Cobetto was born, he said — has hosted an annual spring car show since its inception. But last year, to celebrate its 20th anniversary, the club added a second show in the fall, which members said it plans to keep hosting, thanks to growing membership.
A main fundraiser for the car club, the car show rakes in most of the club’s budget for the year. Last spring, members said, they started donating 10% of proceeds to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in response to multiple suicides that took place on campus during the last school year.
“A lot of us were impacted by recent events,” Dillon said. “We started doing that last spring and I’ve been pushing to continue it indefinitely because [mental health] is something that affects all of us.”
While Madison Motorsports struggled to keep many regular members and activities going during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to club officers, it gained over 130 new members this fall.
“It’s always been a very niche club,” said Ethan Dillon, club president, who’s a lifelong car enthusiast and senior at JMU. “We’ve been really, really happy about getting some new members interested.”
Along with car-focused TikToks YouTube channels, Cobetto said more students — men and women alike — can take an interest in cars and learn about them through social media.
With many new members being women, members of the executive board of the club, which is still all men, said they hope to include more women and are exploring options to actively promote women membership and leadership within the club.
“There are 10 or 15 women in [Madison Motorsports]. I want to highlight the [women] who are here, because there aren’t many,” said Karl Gabb, a senior at Bridgewater College who’s involved with Madison Motorsports and producing a documentary about local car clubs.
Besides the car show, the club hosts scenic group rides and has ties with Hyperfest car and music festival in Afton. Members enjoy racing, working on cars, autocross, off-roading and car culture, said Nick Caporaletti, a member of the club who brought his blue 2022 Ford Bronco to the show.
With a 20-year pedigree, the car show draws a number of JMU alumni, including recent grad Ivan Bock, of Arlington, who brought his near perfect condition 1991 Volvo 780.
“I studied geographic science. Now, I work in D.C. and live in Arlington,” Bock said. “I came here for the show. I was involved with Madison Motorsports for two years and joined to meet people and talk about cars.”
Not just drawing gearheads from JMU, the car show drew in Brad Snell, of Penn Laird, along with his showroom quality red 1968 Mustang GT Fastback, and Bob Corabi, of Earlysville, who turned heads pulling up in a silver 1992 Nissan Skyline GT-R, a right-side driver.
“They call it Godzilla,” Bob said. “I think it was Australia, [in the early-to-mid 80s] they were doing these races and this Japanese car comes in and wins all the races, so they call it Godzilla because this Japanese monster came in and beat everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.