Streamers are an important symbol on the campus of James Madison University. When there is a play or a score at a football game, streamers rain down on the stands. Streamers are a symbol of positivity and hope.
Hope is something that college students are in need of these days. It’s not a new phenomenon, but it is one that is growing, and exacerbated by the isolation of the pandemic. College students are facing mental health struggles that weren’t seen a few decades ago, or at least weren’t discussed.
According to an article published by the Mayo Clinic in September, suicide is the third leading cause of death among college students. The article says that of those who have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, 75% have their first episode by 24. The article says that 30 percent of college students reported feeling depressed last year. The Mayo Clinic article says that half of students reported feeling overwhelmingly anxious in the past year and nearly two-thirds of students who developed substance abuse problems also were found to suffer from mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression.
On Jan. 31, a JMU student died by suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum. The next day, a gunman opened fire on Bridgewater College’s campus, about 8 miles from JMU, killing campus police officer John Painter and campus security officer J.J. Jefferson.
And on Feb. 7, just six days later, witnesses reported seeing an individual jump off the top of the Grace Street Parking Deck to their death. A statement from JMU said the university doesn’t believe the individual was a JMU student, faculty or staff member.
Colleges across the country are trying to offer resources and safe places to students who are struggling. But it’s not just resources — students need to see signs of hope, said Nick Landridge, vice president of advancement at JMU. On Friday, students gathered on the quad. They were given a streamer to write five words of hope. And just like at a football game, the streamers were hoisted into the air. A visual sign of hope all around.
The event followed a vigil held on the quad a few days prior. It was clear to Landridge based on the turnout that the need for gathering and being together was great among students.
“They were gathering to grieve together,” Landridge said. “There was hugging, praying, singing and they were encouraging one another.”
Landridge decided to organize another event to give students an opportunity to be together, something that was sorely missed in the last two years of the pandemic.
“Being together is medicine for the soul,” Landridge said.
It wasn’t just students who gathered for the event on Friday. Faculty, staff, alumni and community members came to share their words of hope. Words like “You bring light to the world,” and “The world is better with you in it,” and “You are loved and appreciated.”
Poems were read and the Marching Royal Dukes played “Salvation is Created.”
The issue of mental health struggles on college campuses has been present for at least 20 years, said Tim Miller, vice president for student affairs at JMU.
The number of students coming to college who regularly see a counselor or take medication for mental health has gone up. Couple that with “new leaf” syndrome and it makes for a challenging landscape for students.
“New leaf” syndrome is where you take a high school student who has had a routine and been told what to do their whole lives, and you thrust them into a world where they can decide when to wake up, what to eat, what to do and whether to go to class or not, Miller said.
Suddenly students decide that they don’t need to see a counselor anymore or take medication for mental health, even though they had been prior to coming to college.
“It’s a huge transition and it can lead to a struggle to be successful,” Miller said. Coupled with the fact that more and more students are having closer relationships with their parents and then having to leave them, it can make the transition even more difficult. The pandemic also led to virtual learning, mask-wearing and social distancing, and created a sense of isolation, a limited ability to connect with people, and social anxiety, Miller said.
It all has taken a toll.
JMU strives to help students find communities within the school, Miller said. University officials want to emulate an environment that makes students feel like they can talk to anyone, Miller said. The usual resources such as the counseling center and the health center are available, Miller said, but JMU strives to make sure any student can talk to anyone if they are struggling.
“We’re hoping that anyone will help you,” Miller said. “We’re creating a community of care.” It’s largely the students who bring this mentality with them to campus. JMU has a “hold the door” philosophy and that reflects in how they take care of each other, Miller said.
At Eastern Mennonite University, providing support for students doesn’t just start and stop with having counselors and other resources available. It begins in every classroom, said Shannon Dycus, dean of students. Classes don’t start by hopping into a lesson. Faculty take the time to check in with students first, ask them how they’re doing, Dycus said.
“Faculty have been incredibly attentive to what it means to be trauma informed,” Dycus said. “They create spaces for saying, ‘I’m not OK,’ and take an assessment of how are you?”
Like colleges and universities across the state, EMU has seen an increase in mental health needs among students in the last 10 to 15 years, Dycus said. Some of that has to do with the openness with which society has deemed it OK to discuss the topics of mental health and illness, that it’s OK to not be OK, Dycus said.
EMU has increased its number of clinicians and counselors over the last few years to meet the needs of students, Dycus said. EMU has also recently used an app that provides telehealth support for students. Instead of meeting directly with a counselor, a student can text with one, providing a potentially safe space for someone who has social anxiety, Dycus said.
It’s important to be open to listening to college students and meeting them where they need with what they need, although that’s not always easy, but colleges and universities are trying.
Sometimes it’s just a kind word to a stranger that can make all the difference, or it’s medication or a professional counselor.
Sometimes it’s a streamer.
“Streamers are here to stay, and so is hope. Hope is here to stay too,” Landridge said.
The number for the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
