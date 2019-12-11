Planning Commission recommended that City Council approve a special-use permit for a short-term rental at 1045 Carriage Drive.
Voting to recommend the request were Gil Colman, Brent Finnegan, Mark Finks, Kathy Whitten, Henry Way, Zanetta Ford-Byrd and Council representative Sal Romero. It will go before Council at its Jan. 14 meeting.
The rental would only have one accommodation space allowing up to two guests.
Applicant Jeannie Marie Turner said during the public hearing at Wednesday’s meeting that she has not held a short-term rental in her home before and was originally going to have the space available for her mother.
“And she can’t move in because she is really ill,” Turner said, adding that she lives alone.
“I’m trying to recoup the money I had to spend on my mother,” she said.
Turner said she has talked to her neighbors who did not have any issues with her holding a short-term rental.
Whitten said she thought the request was extremely reasonable by allowing up to two guests, to which Colman agreed.
“Two guests seems very reasonable and that may end up being a by-right use in the future,” he said.
Colman was referring to the commission looking into changing some of the regulations regarding to short-term rentals.
The commission had its first work session on Oct. 29 regarding the matter.
Colman said at the Oct. 9 Planning Commission meeting that when it comes to the number of guests allowed in a short-term rental, he feels the commission has made the mistake of allowing large numbers of people in certain areas.
The commission most recently recommended denial of a request at its Oct. 9 meeting by Claudia McClean, of 907 Ridgewood Road, for a short-term rental.
McClean, who also lives alone, was requesting to have up to two accommodation spaces.
Council later denied McClean’s request at its Nov.12 meeting.
The commission will hold its second work session to discuss short-term rental regulations today from 3 to 5 p.m. in the council chambers located at 409 S. Main St.
In other news, the board also recommended that Council allow Rockingham Properties LLC, represented by Matchbox Realty, to rezone and obtain a special-use permit for 231, 251 and 261 S. Liberty St.
The location is where the Daily News-Record resides, which has a circulation of around 23,000.
The company wants to change the zoning from M-1, general industrial district, to B-1, central business district.
The special-use permit would allow manufacturing at the property, with no more than 15 people in a single shift.
The proposed land uses would include newspaper printing, office space, potential for commercial office or residential development, according to city documents.
According to Thanh Dang, assistant director of Planning and Community Development for the city, Matchbox Realty plans to lease any unused space the Daily News-Record does not use to other tenants.
The Daily News-Record, which sits on around 2-acres and prints its paper on-site, has a lease at its current location until 2022.
According to documents from Matchbox Realty, current plans are to retain the Daily News-Record use “with potential consolidation in the future.”
“Our intentions are to be at this location publishing this paper for years to come,” said Craig Bartoldson, Daily News-Record publisher.
The commission, with a 6-1 vote, recommended approval of the rezoning. Whitten was against. The special-use permit was unanimously recommended with city staff’s two conditions.
The first condition is that the permit only be applicable for a newspaper production facility or a substantially similar operation.
The second condition is that if in the opinion of the commission and City Council the use becomes a nuisance, the permit can be recalled for further review, which could lead to the need for additional conditions, restrictions or the revocation of the permit.
The request will go before council on Jan.14.
