At Thursday’s Planning Commission work session, members made the final draft over how short-term rentals and homestays should be regulated moving forward.
This was the second meeting the commission had to discuss the potential changes.
Currently, anyone who wants to have a short-term rental has to apply for a special-use permit through the city, which has to be approved by council.
The commission decided that people should be able to rent by-right in all districts by which a special-use permit is allowed as long as the operator only has up to four guests. Any more guests would require a special-use permit.
There will be no limit on how many guests are allowed to stay in a rental with a special-use permit.
“This should be considered on a case-by-case basis,” commissioner Brent Finnegan said during the meeting. “It’s called a special-use permit because every case is different.”
So far, the commission and City Council have allowed up to 13 guests in one rental, which was on Smith Avenue. There were 12 guests approved on Summit Avenue.
Commissioner Kathy Whitten said having a high number of guests makes short-term rentals seem like a hotel function, not a neighborhood function.
“You wouldn’t allow a business into a neighborhood, that would be intrusive,” she said.
Commissioner Mark Finks said he would like to protect high numbers of guests allowed in certain R-1, single-family residential district, neighborhoods.
“We can still leave it flexible because there will be scenarios where it makes sense to allow more people,” he said. “On the edges of neighborhoods and business districts, that might be a reason to allow for more people. With interior parts of neighborhoods, maybe not so much.”
Finnegan brought up whether there should be a density restriction.
For example, the City Council unanimously approved three properties on Summit Avenue to hold short-term rentals — 981 Summit Ave. for up to four guests, 990 Summit Ave. for up to up six guests and 957 Summit Ave. for up to 12 guests.
Whitten asked Finnegan if he was comfortable requesting denial of someone’s application because there are too many short-term rentals on a certain street.
The second question discussed at the Thursday meeting was if the commission wants short-term rentals with a special-use permit to be zoning-district neutral or only be allowed in certain zoning districts.
Planning Commission Chairman Henry Way said if the commission is allowing those to operate by-right in any district, it would be contradictory to restrict special-use permits to certain districts.
“Not all R-1, R-2 and R-3 are the same,” Finnegan said in agreement.
Other decisions that were made in the first work session meeting on Oct. 29 were that for both a by-right use and a special-use permit, the residence must be the operator’s primary residence and if not, the operator must be present during the lodging period. The lodging period would also be limited to less than 30 consecutive nights.
For a by-right use, one may operate up to 90 nights per calendar year. With a special-use permit, there would be no limit.
Those with a special-use permit would require one off-street parking space for each accommodation space unless conditioned otherwise.
For a by-right use, there would be no off-street parking requirements.
With both a special-use permit and by-right use, there will be an annual $25 registration fee.
According to Thanh Dang, assistant director of Planning and Community Development for the city, the annual registration fee will help the city be aware of what properties are still operating each year.
Council voted to eliminate the annual $50 fee for a short-term rental. There is still a $425 charge to apply for the special-use permit, and an additional $30 per acre. Rental operators are still required to have a business license.
With the commission’s decisions made, city staff will put together a proposal of the changes, which is expected to go back through Planning Commission in February or March.
Once the commission reviews and makes a vote on the draft, its recommendation will go before the City Council.
