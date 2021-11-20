Two Harrisonburg City Public Schools parents expressed concern about the graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir” previously available in the library at Harrisonburg High School, saying the novel was too sexually explicit for students.
One parent expressed this concern at a school board meeting and one via email to Superintendent Michael Richards. Neither parent followed the proper protocol for objecting to books or course material, which involves submitting a specific form that, among other things, verifies that the person expressing complaint has read the entire book, Richards said.
Despite HCPS having a policy for the review of challenged materials, Richards pulled the book from the shelves of HHS.
“Despite the fact that they didn’t follow the process, I took the graphic novel off the shelves and put it under review,” Richards said.
The decision to formally review the book came after several parties expressed concern that banning books is a slippery slope and that a formal process should always be followed. Richards said the decision to pull the book before a review was because he was concerned that the book’s contents “ran afoul of school board policy.”
When asked whether school board policy trumps the review process, Richards said that they exist in tandem.
Since then, a committee has been formed to review not only “Gender Queer: A Memoir” but to establish criteria and a code of judgment if and when this situation presents itself. It’s particularly important for graphic novel content, which is a story largely told through art.
Richards has begun forming the committee and said he hopes its work will be done by winter break.
This is the only time that Richards has received a complaint about a book before, he said.
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl has also never had a complaint about a book come across his desk.
Scheikl said that the issue of book banning and censorship has become another topic of contention in Virginia for the same reason that critical race theory, transgender student rights and other hot-button topics have been in the press.
Scheikl also said that there is a difference between required materials in school and elective materials. Diverse literary and educational offerings should be made available to students, but there is a difference between offering a book and a school division making it required reading, he said.
“If I tell my daughter, you can’t read this book, that’s totally different than saying no one’s daughters can read this book,” Scheikl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.