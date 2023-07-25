Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg Marsha Garst said no charges will be filed against a deputy in a July 19 shooting.
That evening, a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office went to take Justin Scott Lantz into custody at at a residence on Rock Fence Lane in Rockingham County, according to Garst's statement. The deputy repeatedly asked Lantz to go with him and spoke with him, at length, to convince him to accompany the deputy, according to Garst's statement.
Lantz refused to go with the deputy and verbally made it clear of his intent to resist the deputy. Then Lantz physically resisted the deputy and lunged towards a handgun, according to the press release by Garst. The deputy told Lantz not to touch the gun, however Lantz grabbed the loaded handgun and directed it toward the officer. The officer then fired his service weapon at Lantz.
A complete review of all the evidence provided by the Virginia State Police, who conducted an independent investigation of the situation, including the complete video of the deputy’s body camera that was worn and the review of eye-witness statements was reviewed by Garst.
Garst has determined that no criminal charges will be placed against the deputy involved and that the use of force was justified in the instance, according to the press release.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy tried to deescalate the situation and then after the discharge of his service weapon immediately began lifesavings measures on Lantz, until rescue service arrived at the scene.
“I am saddened by this tragic event and grateful to the Deputy for his attempts to resolve this matter peacefully and his eventual courageous actions to protect the community,” said Garst in the press release.
