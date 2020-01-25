After 12 years at James Madison University and the last five as the director of communications, Bill Wyatt will leave the university for a new opportunity next month.
Effective Feb. 7, Wyatt will no longer be at JMU after accepting the position of director of communications and marketing at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington. While the position is similar to what he was doing at JMU, there is more responsibility as Wyatt will be in charge of marketing and recruiting students as well as communications.
“I saw this as the next step in my career but also as a way to stay in the Valley,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt was hired in October 2007 as a media relations manager at JMU. He was then promoted to associate director of communications and then director.
The position at VMI wasn’t one that Wyatt was looking for specifically, but he saw it as the next step when it did open up. Wyatt has a son who has been a VMI cadet for the last three years, which has allowed him and his family to get to know the campus.
Wyatt will be managing a team of about 10 people on the communications side of his job description, and also with the admissions department to recruit perspective students.
When Wyatt took the job at JMU 12 years ago, he had not stepped foot on campus previously. His sister-in-law and mother-in-law were JMU grads, but that was the extent of his connection to the school.
Despite that, Wyatt said he always felt at home.
“I was an outsider but I didn’t feel like it and neither did my family,” he said, adding that he’s going to miss the people at JMU.
“I’ve had a great experience here. Some experiences were good, some bad, but I wouldn’t trade that for the world,” he said. “I’ve grown professionally and personally and I’m going to miss the people that I went through those experiences with.”
