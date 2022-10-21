The Community Counseling Center in Harrisonburg has been filling a need in the community for the past 50 years.
And the facility is ready to continue its mission into the next 50 years, its executive director says.
“We want to continue being a presence in the community,” Brian Martin, who’s led the center since 2017, said in an interview Thursday.
The Community Counseling Center opened in 1972 and began operations at 96 Campbell St. in Harrisonburg, making it the oldest counseling service in the area, Martin said.
“Before [the Community Counseling Center], people went to doctors and pastors for mental health services,” Martin said. “One of the first group counseling services here was for doctors.”
The center is marking its 50th anniversary with a celebration later this month.
The Community Counseling Center is a private, nonprofit organization that aims to offer affordable counseling services to those in the Shenandoah Valley. To make it affordable, the facility allows many forms of payment like insurance options, self-pay, Medicaid and a sliding fee scale based on income.
Factors like inflation and the rising need for mental health services have heightened costs nationwide for counseling, he said.
“Our goal is to not turn anyone away because they cannot afford to pay,” Martin said.
Since its inception in 1972, the center has served more than 15,000 people, Martin said.
While originally named the Community Counseling Center, the facility changed its name to the Center for Marriage and Family Counseling for much of its history, Martin said. It wasn’t until 2019 when it reverted back to the Community Counseling Center.
“It evolved to be more than just family-oriented,” Martin said.
The facility offers a wide range of services, Martin said, which include individual, children’s and family counseling, family therapy, supervised visitation, a co-parenting class, and employer and group services regarding substance abuse and anger management, for example.
In the future, he hopes to offer group counseling for adolescents with anxiety and depression.
The center does face some limitations with the size of the building, but Martin’s goal is to keep the rooms full to “serve as many people as possible.”
Over the years, the center has faced its fair share of challenges, including making ends meet and fundraising, the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting to virtual services for a period of time, and the “quirks” that come with being in an old house, Martin said.
“One challenge we haven’t had is a shortage of patients,” Martin said. “There’s a major need out there.”
The Community Counseling Center has a “pretty good reputation,” he said, and hopes to build on its connections with institutions like James Madison University, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board and court services.
“We want to continue being a presence in the community,” Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.