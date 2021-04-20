Everett Brubaker has been trying to get a community garden planted for residents of the Harrison Heights complex for two years now.
Brubaker is the resident services and communication coordinator for the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority. He had the idea for a community garden in 2019, but before he could find funding for the project, COVID-19 happened and the project had to be put on hold.
But on Saturday, with the help of many community partnerships and James Madison University, a group of about 30 people put 11 raised beds in a cleared section adjacent to the Harrison Heights complex.
Among the organizations that helped make Brubaker’s dream a reality were Jones Garden out of Staunton, JMU dining, which is Aramark, and the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, the Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners, Black Bear composting, Neff Lumber and Lowe’s. In addition, students from JMU and Harrisonburg High School came out to work on the gardens.
Brubaker had set aside five hours to work on the gardens on Saturday, but it didn’t take three to get the beds set up.
“We got a lot done. We did all this just today,” Brubaker said of the beds, which were filled with topsoil and compost, and the beds were surrounded by mulch.
Brubaker contacted all 40 residents of the units of Harrison Heights to tell them about the community garden. So far, seven families have claimed beds. There are four left.
“I expect we’ll have more interest now that they are constructed,” he said.
The project is not quite done yet, though. A fence will be constructed around all of the beds, and there will be a day in May for a community planting to officially get the beds up and running.
A big help to the project was Jones Garden, which helps do what Brubaker has done for the residents of Harrison Heights — build community gardens, said Naomi Jones.
“We help build them. We provide the labor and tools,” Jones said of the recently started Staunton organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.