A group of school, health and elected officials have been meeting for the past few months to establish goals and exemplary behavior standards during the COVID-19 pandemic leading up to the return of college and university students, as well as some public school students returning to the classroom.
The group is comprised of Laura Toni-Holsinger, the executive director of United Way Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Michael Richards, superintendent for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, Mayor Deanna Reed, the presidents of James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College, Blue Ridge Community College, the president of the Harrisonburg Chamber of Commerce, Stephen King, Rockingham County administrator, and a representative from the Virginia Department of Health.
The group, originally called Rally the Valley, and later renamed Be Vigilant for the Valley, has met three times to discuss various ways in which it can lead by example in terms of how residents should behave during the ongoing pandemic, Richards said.
"It's not a policy group," he said. "It's all about creating a consistent message about personal responsibility."
The group helped create a statement that students returning to JMU will sign that talks about their responsibilities as returning residents of Harrisonburg. The committee is also working on creating a face mask design contest for kindergarten through 12th graders.
In addition to meeting with local officials, Richards has also been preparing for the return of some students to the classroom. While most students will be doing virtual learning this fall, some of the school division's most vulnerable students will be returning to the classroom.
Principals are finalizing their list of students they feel are priority one for needing to be in the classroom, Richards said. This includes students with limited or no English, students with disabilities and students with behavioral or mental health concerns.
Parents should know by the end of next week whether their child will be invited to in-person learning this fall. While numbers are not finalized yet, Richards said he expects 100 students or fewer at each of the schools.
Once the school year begins, if research and expert opinions indicate that it will be safe to open the schools to more students, Richards and principals will use a rubric of need to invite priority two and priority three students back to the classroom.
But there is no timeline of deadline for making those calls, Richards said. They are just going to have to wait and see what the virus does and how it impacts the area.
Richards encouraged those families seeking additional information to contact their school principal.
