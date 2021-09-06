Wakuru Samson, 8, of Harrisonburg, fixed her gaze on the collection of stencils that lay out Saturday to paint onto a new sculpture downtown.
While her friends quickly chose from outlines of continents, Arabic symbols, and images representing Virginia, Wakuru, who is half Tanzanian, said she couldn’t decide between a henna hand and an outline of Africa.
“I’m either going to do [the henna hand stencil] or [the Africa one.] Tanzania is here,” Wakuru said, pointing to the bottom part of the stencil. “Or maybe it’s here; [at the top.] I miss it there.”
Volunteers assisted members of the community to put the finishing touches on the new Language of Love sculpture -- under construction since late 2020 -- with paint and stencils meant to symbolize Harrisonburg during a community paint Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. that took place during the Best.Weekend.Ever. community festival.
The stencils were picked out by Harrisonburg High School students to represent Harrisonburg and the backgrounds of the people who live there, and Jeff Guinn, a local artist who designed the sculpture, planned and supervised the painting.
The sculpture has three main pieces, each painted in a different shade of blue. The stencils were applied in lighter shades of blue that coordinated to make a two-tone effect, and by 4 p.m. the sculpture was filled with whimsical shapes including soccer balls, cardinals, chickens, open books and musical notes.
“It feels good to see it coming together,” Guinn said. “I think people are going to have a good time [painting it].”
The community paint was part of the larger Best.Weekend.Ever. event, which featured programming all day Saturday that stretched across Main Street.
Tractor-trailers and traffic were replaced by jump ropes, skateboards and kids in strollers during the festival, which featured a large Kids Zone featuring arts and crafts with OASIS artists, local musicians, a “sip and stroll” alcohol permission for some of the day, outdoor games provided by Horizons Edge Sports Campus, a “global village” featuring some of the vendors from the Harrisonburg International Festival, a Kurdish dance, a large fireworks display and a skate park on Water Street in front of Wonder, the skate shop.
There was something for everyone at Best.Weekend.Ever., and members of the community found themselves in the symbols on the stencils at the community paint, which included outlines of the different continents, different languages’ symbols of peace, and things that represented Virginia, like a bouquet of dogwood flowers and a cardinal. There were also stencils of musical notes, geometric patterns, open books and a soccer ball.
Iris Simpson, 8, of Rockingham County, said she stenciled a bouquet of dogwood flowers onto the sculpture because they’re a symbol of Virginia as she proudly showed off her work.
Iris’ younger sister, Izzy Simpson, 5, painted a stencil of musical notes.
“I did music [notes,]” Izzy said. “Because I like music.”
Nick and Anneke Lamb and their 14-month-old daughter, Jani, stood together and painted a chicken onto a tall part of the sculpture because they keep chickens in their backyard.
“[Jani] learned to walk today,” Nick Lamb said. “She just took her first steps over there in the parking lot.”
Wakuru decided on the stencil of Africa, and a volunteer helped her get an overlarge smock and assisted her with the stencil, which Wakuru carefully filled in with sky blue paint.
Once it was filled, Wakuru helped peel off the plastic stencil, revealing the image of the continent that had a two-tone effect on the royal blue wood paneling of the sculpture.
She simply smiled, proud of her work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.