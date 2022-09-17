For more than 40 years, Dr. John Glick healed the community not only in his role as a doctor, but also through humor.
And now, some in the community are rallying around Glick, 70, of Elkton, with a performance of a story he wrote during his time as a family physician in Elkton and Shenandoah.
As a doctor, Glick would listen to personal stories about families displaced for the creation of the Shenandoah National Park in the 1930s. Glick felt their pain, said longtime friend and play co-producer Bob Wolfe, and took pen to paper to create a historical account of those displaced.
“[The play] has a healing ending,” Wolfe said. “John was always a healer.”
Glick is in rehab at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, and Wolfe said the play is the community’s way to rally and support a man who spent his life helping others.
“We think the story is appropriate to the community,” said Stanley Swartz, director of the play. “We’re just trying to make [Glick] happy.”
‘Can’t Feel at Home’
The play, titled “Can’t Feel at Home,” was written by Glick in 1998, and will come to Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg in early December.
Wolfe said he and Glick have been friends since they graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1970, and they still get together and meet. On March 15, the pair met at Blue Elk Coffee Co. in Elkton, where Glick told Wolfe he had something he wanted Wolfe to read.
“It was ‘Can’t Feel at Home,’” Wolfe said.
More than 500 families were moved off the land that became Shenandoah National Park, many of whom lived a self-sufficient mountain life and did not want to leave. The play is a strong retelling of their lives, music, stories and religious beliefs, Wolfe said. It focuses on the last family to be displaced, near Swift Run Gap in Rockingham County.
“This is a good, accurate historical record of how they lived,” he said.
Co-producer and friend Joe Appleton said Glick tried to get the play off the ground in 1998, but it never got picked up. Appleton, Glick and Wolfe came together to try again this summer, and Appleton remembered the contract signing at Court Square Theater to be memorable.
“John turned to me and said, ‘I can’t believe it. It’s really happening,’” Appleton said.
In August, a group of volunteers did a read-through of the play. As people read through it, Swartz told them to make and note sections that may not have made sense, or that they needed additional information on.
Appleton recalled that people wrote the word “powerful.”
“It is a very powerful telling of a very powerful story,” he said.
Auditions will be held Monday and Tuesday at Court Square Theater. On Monday, those ages 10-15 will audition from 7 to 7:45 p.m., ages 15-21 will go from 7:45 to 8:30 p.m. and men ages 21-75 will audition from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m. On Tuesday, women ages 21-75 will audition from 7 to 7:45 p.m., and callbacks are scheduled from 8 to 9:15 p.m.
Production dates are scheduled for Dec. 1 to 4.
Tickets — which are not yet on sale — will be $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at courtsquaretheater.org.
‘Everybody who knows him loves him’
In addition to his role as a doctor, Glick is well-known as half of the comedy singing duo Glick and Phillips, along with Dr. Steve Phillips.
The duo performed satirical songs, often poking fun at local leaders, towns, James Madison University and Rockingham County stereotypes.
Glick and Phillips performed across the Shenandoah Valley and the state, and notably had regular performances at the now-defunct First Night celebration in Harrisonburg.
Glick also became the first licensed acupuncturist in the Shenandoah Valley, a different way of assisting those who found traditional medicine ineffective, Wolfe said.
“He’s spent his whole life healing people and making people happy,” Wolfe said.
In his spare time, Glick traveled worldwide as a professional clown with Patch Adams and the Gesundheit Institute, Wolfe said.
Appleton said some have even dubbed the December play as being written “by a local celebrity.”
“Everybody who knows him,” Wolfe said, “loves him.”
