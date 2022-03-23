Over 30 people of all ages, some in wheelchairs, gathered on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Carrying signs that read “Don’t ‘Dis’ My Ability,” and “Disabled Means Differently Abled,” they came together for a disability awareness and acceptance rally.
Organizers from Pleasant View, a nonprofit that provides residential services to people with developmental disabilities locally, said the event is a positive way to recognize the individuals they serve, not a protest.
“Social justice and equal opportunities in life are in the forefront of society,” Kevin Paluszak, Pleasant View executive director, said in a speech during the rally. “Yet in our communities and often in our relationships, we lack that same representation of all America, especially when it comes to people of differing abilities.”
The event, which started at 1 p.m., took place on the east lawn of the Rockingham County Courthouse. Attendees included Pleasant View residents, staff members and volunteers along with members of the community and passersby.
“Things have gotten a lot better because these organizations take [the residents] out [in public] and they do so much with them in the community,” said Lorie Miller, who volunteers with members of the community who have disabilities.
Attendees carried signs about why they support people with disabilities. A microphone was passed around so attendees could share their stories. Organizers said they asked attendees to share their experience of having a disability as an exercise in having the larger community hear them and embrace them.
“The reality is that our friends here today don’t get heard often,” Paluszak said. “We want to give them the chance to be heard and have their cause and their interests known.”
Speakers included Genny Pipitone, president of Harrisonburg Kiwanis Aktion Club, a service club especially for people with disabilities. Pipitone shared challenges she faces as a person with disabilities, along with some dreams for the future – like driving a car — and what she said she wished everyone would understand about her.
“Disability doesn’t have to be different. We all share the same passions,” Pipitone said. “I work in a nursing home and everybody treats us very, very good where I work.”
Another speaker, David Swartzentruber, a Pleasant View resident, talked about his job at Sharp Shopper and Watkins Parrish proudly described his job at Special Fleet Services.
Several attendees were in wheelchairs, had other mobility problems and many had difficulty speaking. Many carried signs that shared the activities they like to do, like completing puzzles or playing sports.
Sharing those universal passions is what this rally is all about, organizers said.
“Everyone should see each other for themselves,” said Miller, who carried a sign that said, “See me for me,” in colorful block letters. “[People with disabilities] are humans just like we all are. We all have hearts but we may just look different and sound different. We need to see people for who they are.”
Katrina Spickler, who also volunteers with disabled people, said events like this break down barriers because they teach everyone compassion and mutual understanding.
“I think this is awesome. This is my first rally. It’s [important] to raise awareness and support which [people with developmental disabilities] need,” Spickler said.
