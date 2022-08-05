Overflowed.
That was the feeling J.P. Pringle said he felt Thursday afternoon, as local leaders and police officers began moving food, furniture, and other household goods into his new home, at 178 E. Johnson St. in Harrisonburg.
On Aug. 11, 2021, Pringle lost everything when his house was destroyed by a fire.
The housewarming event, according to city resident Bucky Berry, featured $5,000 worth of items donated by the community, including paper products, meals and drinks, appliances, clothes and shoes, and furniture.
“I didn’t know it was gonna be this big,” Pringle said.
A staple in Harrisonburg, many know Pringle for his friendliness and his outgoing, caring nature. It was easy to rally around a man people know as friend, said Gary Stiteler, a board member of the Salvation Army, which transported the items.
“[Pringle] does a lot for the community,” Stiteler said.
For four decades, Pringle has called Northeast Harrisonburg his home. When his old home was deemed uninhabitable, people, including city basketball legend Ralph Sampson, and groups in the community, like the Northeast Neighborhood Association and Matchbox Reality, began to raise funds to help Pringle.
Pringle moved into the home July 17, the same day the community held a blessing for it.
Berry said it took about two months to prepare for Thursday’s event. He said that Pringle is “like family.”
“J.P. would do anything for anybody,” Berry said. “He’s a fixture [in] the community.”
What the community has given Pringle, Stiteler said, shows how great of a city Harrisonburg is.
“The goodness is built in to all the people we’ve got around here,” Stiteler said.
Both Stiteler and Berry thanked the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community for how people responded and helped move Pringle into his new home.
Once everything was inside the house, Pringle and community members began unpacking boxes and organizing, slowly turning the house into a home.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Pringle said.
