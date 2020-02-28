On a clear day nearly four decades ago Ronald Carrier, at the time president of James Madison University, stepped outside Godwin Hall with three of his basketball coaches and pointed across Interstate 81.
At the time JMU was constructing a recreation/activities center for students, but Carrier later envisioned something more — and when his vision was involved it usually came to fruition. And that is what he told those coaches.
“That is 100% accurate,” said Bill Leatherman, then an assistant along with John Thurston to head men’s basketball coach Lou Campanelli. “He wanted to include a basketball facility.”
And that is what happened as months later, on Nov. 28, 1982, the men’s basketball team played its first game at the Convocation Center, defeating Virginia Military Institute 58-33. It was the first major JMU facility built on the east side of I-81.
Now, nearly 40 years later, the JMU women will host the last regular-season basketball game in the Convocation Center on Sunday at 2 p.m. against Delaware. That follows a game today against first-place Drexel in a battle for the lead in the Colonial Athletic Association.
By next season the new Atlantic Union Bank Center, with a capacity of about 8,500 for basketball, is slated to open about a quarter of mile east of the Convocation Center.
“The process is moving along extremely well,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said Wednesday. “We are excited and confident the arena will be open in November. We have a lot of work to do before we hold our first event in there.”
The 6,426-seat Convocation Center has seen glory days, especially the “Electric Zoo” crowd that cheered on a successful men’s program for part of the 1990s.
But the men’s program has fallen on hard times, with a record through Wednesday of 43-83 the past four seasons under coach and JMU alum Louis Rowe. The men have made the NCAA tournament just once this century.
So perhaps it is fitting that the JMU women have the honor of playing the last regular-season game — for that program has enjoyed much more success then their male counterparts the past 38 years.
The JMU women have made 12 NCAA appearances since the Convo opened while the men have made just three.
“For the women, there have been more special seasons,” Bourne admitted.
For good measure, the JMU women have been to the WNIT eight times since 2001.
“I love this place,” current women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “I think this place is one of the greatest advantages in women’s basketball. Period. Don’t say in the CAA. I think it is, period.”
A big part of that success started with Shelia Moorman, who was the coach from 1982-97. She won 302 games, with several wins at home in the NCAA tournament over larger programs.
“The atmosphere was electric,” Moorman said this week of the Convocation Center. “People [on other teams] don’t like to play here.”
Moorman said more than 50 former players and coaches from the women’s program are slated to be recognized this weekend, and she will host some of them at her Harrisonburg home.
Former standout Betsy Witman, the current coach at Division III York (Pa.) College for 23 years, was a high school senior in Hanover, Pa., when she visited JMU during the 1982-83 season. She decided to attend JMU over Delaware and was part of two NCAA tourney teams in four seasons.
“We had a great environment,” the 1987 JMU graduate said of playing at the Convocation Center. “It was always a home-court advantage. We had a lot of wins there, a lot of good memories.”
Kirby Burkholder, the CAA player of the year with the Dukes in 2014, starred at Turner Ashby before heading to JMU.
“Hands down the fans and pep band made it one of the toughest places in the country for an opponent to come play, and therefore a very special place to play for my career at JMU,” she wrote from Hungary, where she is with a pro team.
With the last-minute push by Carrier, who died in 2017, the Convocation Center was barely finished when the Dukes beat VMI that first game. The athletic director who helped carry out the Carrier vision was the late Dean Ehlers, who held the job for 22 years.
Gary Michael, who worked in sports information at the school at the time, recalled coming back from a football game at Towson the weekend of Thanksgiving in 1982 and seeing construction staff still working to get the facility ready for the game with VMI.
Andy Morrison, an assistant to Moorman at the time, also recalled work being done right before the first game.
Three days later — after beating VMI — the JMU men lost at home to the University of Virginia 51-34 as 1979 Harrisonburg High graduate and future NBA All-Star Ralph Sampson aided the Cavaliers. Sampson was in the stands Saturday when the JMU men played for the last time at the Convo — losing to longtime rival William & Mary.
Kevin Sutton was a high school student in Northern Virginia when he came to visit the Convocation Center in the early 1980s. He played for the Dukes through 1986 and is now an assistant coach at the University of Rhode Island.
“The Electric Zoo,” he said of his best memory.
It is not just players and coaches who have fond memories of the Convocation Center.
Former Harrisonburg High baseball coach Jack Hale has kept the 30-second shot clock at the Convocation Center since the NCAA began the rule in 1985. He has worked many games near Jack Cavanaugh, 82, the public-address announcer throughout the 38-year history of the building.
“There are so many memories,” said Cavanaugh, who also did games at Godwin. “They are not one-and-done [athletes at JMU]. You get a chance to watch them grow up.”
Among visiting players, he enjoyed watching Navy center and future NBA All-Star David Robinson face the Dukes in the 1980s.
Lefty Driesell, now 88 and the JMU coach from 1988-96, was able to lure big-time programs such as UNLV with coach Jerry Tarkanian and Purdue, led by Gene Keady, to the Convocation Center.
In one of those games, Keady went nuts when the game clock started at 20:00 as is custom, but then went up to 20:01 instead of counting down.
“Someone accidentally hit the wrong button,” Hale said.
Hale recalled a men’s game against Richmond that began at midnight and was televised by ESPN in 1990. Another time a halftime promotion called for eggs to be thrown from the stands at a target on the court — it didn’t go so well.
There is an outside chance, however, Sunday will not be the last hoop game at the Convocation Center. If the JMU women don’t qualify for the NCAA tournament, the Dukes could get a bid to the WNIT and possibly host a tournament game in March.
But in a perfect world for JMU, the Dukes will beat Drexel today, Delaware on Sunday and then capture the CAA tournament next month at Elon for an automatic bid to the NCAA’s March Madness.
No one with the program wants to be in the WNIT — despite the comforts of home that has spanned nearly four decades.
“I’m very excited about going into a new shiny building, but we have to take the atmosphere over there,” O’Regan said.
Perhaps they can skip the eggs.
Staff writer Shane Mettlen contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.