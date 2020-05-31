Starting today, a convoy of school buses with Harrisonburg City Public Schools staff on board will travel through neighborhoods to celebrate elementary schools. City police and fire will provide the escort.
Students from each elementary school are asked to make signs to wave as the convoy drives by. The convoys, done in partnership with HCPS , the city Police Department, Fire Department at the Harrisonburg Public Transportation Department will be from 10 a.m. until noon each day, starting with Bluestone Elementary School today.
Keister is scheduled for Tuesday, Waterman and Spotswood share Wednesday, with Waterman taking place from 10 a.m. to noon and Spotswood getting its convoy from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday will be Smithland with Stone Spring’s Friday date wrapping the celebration.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.