A story in Friday's Daily News-Record ("Proposed Budget Increases Community Funds, Shifts Away From Some Groups," April 18) contained incorrect information about the funding the city provided to Second Home in the last budget. Second Home is set to lose more than half its city support in the proposed budget, down to $5,300 from $13,095 in the previous budget.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Accordius: 81 Residents, 12 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Harrisonburg Facility; Two Deaths
- Accordius: 81 Residents, 12 Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19 At Harrisonburg Facility; Two Deaths
- Dayton Announces Death Of Councilman Fletchall
- City Has Highest COVID-19 Rate In State
- VDH Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak At Accordius Health; 'Dozens' Of Cases
- Fabric Stores Essential During Pandemic
- Proposed Budget Increases Community Funds, Shifts Away From Some Groups
- COVID-19 Victims Reflect On Community Perception
- COVID-19 Transparency Needed From Our Health District
- Two-Vehicle Crash In Rockingham County Kills W.Va. Woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.