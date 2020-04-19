A story in Friday's Daily News-Record ("Proposed Budget Increases Community Funds, Shifts Away From Some Groups," April 18) contained incorrect information about the funding the city provided to Second Home in the last budget. Second Home is set to lose more than half its city support in the proposed budget, down to $5,300 from $13,095 in the previous budget.

