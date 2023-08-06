 Skip to main content
COSPU Presented 12th Hispanic Festival At Ralph Sampson Park

Dancers perform on stage during the Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival Saturday.

Comite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos and The Hispanic Festival held the 12th annual Hispanic Festival on Saturday.

The festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic community in Harrisonburg city, according to a press advisory by COSPU.

080723_dnr_Hispanic Festival_2

The Bodoma Garifuna Culture Band performs at the Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival Saturday.

The festival had live performances featuring Latino music, folklore dance performances, authentic Latino cuisine, art and craft exhibits showcasing talented Hispanic artists, a kids' area that included traditional games, face-painting and bouncy houses.

The festival also had cultural and interactive activities for all ages, futsal tournaments and community resources.

Annette Fritz and her son Alex were at the festival eating some authentic festival food.

The festival is important to her because it “expose[s] are son to some of his dad's culture because his dads from Mexico,” said Annette Fritz. She went on to explain that her husband was born in the United States, but his father is from Mexico.

Fritz enjoys that the event exposes Alex to the dance culture and will “widen his horizon a little bit and just have fun," said Fritz.

080723_dnr_Hispanic Festival_3

Visitors to the Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival dance to music from the Bodoma Garifuna Culture Band.

“At COSPU, we remain committed to nurturing a sense of belonging and empowerment among the Hispanic community. Our mission includes fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates cultural heritage, supports personal growth, and provides opportunities for all to thrive,” said a statement from COSPU.

“I think [The Hispanic Festival] is good because they don't have a lot of events like this in Harrisonburg,” said Marilyn Marinez. “Harrisonburg has a lot of Hispanics, and it brings them together."

“The Hispanic Festival emerged as a response to the growing need for a platform that could highlight and preserve the diverse traditions and culture of the Hispanic community in Harrisonburg,” stated the press release from COSPU.

080723_dnr_Hispanic Festival_4

Futsal players compete in a tournament during the Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival Saturday.

“I’ve been here for six months and the first time I’ve been at an event like this," said Keny Vizcaino. "But it is for everything that is our culture, our race, our food, we feel like our land."

The event was founded because local Hispanic people wanted to feel a sense of identity and strengthen their cultural bonds while also sharing with the rest of the community, the press release said. 

080723_dnr_Hispanic Festival_5

Pupusas are flipped on the grill during t he Harrisonburg Hispanic Festival.

"The festival was conceived as an inclusive and joyous occasion that would bridge cultural divides and celebrate unity amidst diversity,” the press release said. 

Contact Lisa Landram at 540-574-6299 or llandram@dnronline.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaLandram.

