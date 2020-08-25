Harrisonburg City Council approved amendments to its regulations for short-term rentals at its Tuesday meeting.
The amendments passed, with Richard Baugh, George Hirschmann and Sal Romero voting in favor and Chris Jones abstaining. Mayor Deanna Reed was absent due to a personal matter.
Jones had concerns about the number of properties currently operating rentals without having gone through the application process with the city and how often staff checks online short-term rental services, including Airbnb, to find unauthorized operations.
Staff was unable to provide current data to answer Jones’ questions Tuesday.
“I feel like I need that information before I make a decision before moving forward,” Jones said.
Romero and Baugh also said enforcement of unauthorized short-term rentals is an issue.
“Yeah, we ought to be doing more enforcement, and yeah we’ve had some issues with enforcement because of staff and the pandemic,” Baugh said.
Romero added that he heard from residents about being interested in homestays, but the short-term rental process that required applicants to go in front of council was too convoluted.
Short-term rentals were barred in Harrisonburg until City Council approved new zoning regulations allowing them on March 26, 2019, according to city documents.
In total, council has approved 25 out of 33 short-term rental applications, according to Jones.
Jones asked the other council members if they thought the process of reviewing the 33 short-term applications was “cumbersome.”
Baugh said the process being cumbersome is evidenced by the fact that the Planning Commission and staff went through so much trouble to come up with the proposed amendments.
The commission held work sessions in October and December and came up with several recommendations and a new term to be added — homestay. Homestays do not require a special-use permit, but operators must meet certain requirements.
The commission came up with the recommendations after grappling with questions such as where homestays and STRs should be allowed and with how many guests, maximum nights of stay for guests and parking requirements.
Though homestays and short-term rentals are in many ways similar, short-term rentals could have no limit on nights to operate per year, while homestays are to be limited to only 90 days. Homestays can have a maximum of four guests, while short-term rental guests would be capped by the special-use permit.
Another notable difference between homestays and STRs is a lack of off-street parking requirements for homestays, while STRs must have one off-street parking spot for each lodging space, unless otherwise conditioned.
A final difference is that STRs are allowed in multi-family units, while homestays are not.
Also at the meeting, Romero, Baugh, Hirschmann and Jones voted in favor of allowing the Harrisonburg Electric Commission to purchase nearly 10 acres off Acorn Drive for a solar farm development.
HEC will be paying $550,000 for the site with no impact on city coffers, according to city documents.
The vacant land is owned by Acorn LC and is valued at $545,000, according to city documents.
The 1.4 megawatt installation is projected to generate about 3 million kilowatt hours of power, enough to power roughly 250 homes, according to previous interviews with Brian O’Dell, the general manager of HEC.
The site is slated to begin producing power by the second half of 2021 and is expected to offset about 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime, according to O’Dell and an HEC press release.
Thanh Dang, assistant director of planning and zoning, also spoke about an ongoing zoning and subdivision ordinances update project.
“This project is very significant and will have a long-lasting impact on our city,” Dang said.
The last time a similar study was done was in 1996 and 1997, according to Dang.
“While over the years, many amendments have been made, there are many things in our community that have changed,” and best practices have also changed, she said.
Kendig Keast Collaborative was contracted by the city to assist in the project, according to city documents.
“We don’t have a certain agenda,” Brian Mabry, code practice leader with Kendig Keast Collaborative, told council Tuesday. “We like to see what a city or county needs,” what the public wants and then help the locality accomplish it.
In other news, council also approved rezonings for 143, 145, 149 and 153 Charles St. as well as five parcels with no address fronting Clinton Street from industrial to conditional business.
