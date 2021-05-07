Harrisonburg City Council members discussed their dedication to continuing construction of the paused HHS2 project and delved into the funding issue with city staff during a budget work session on Thursday.
During the one-year delay of the project, the price tag for construction has increased by $7 million, according to documents for the Tuesday City Council meeting from Michael Richards, school superintendent.
This increase would bring the total cost of the project to roughly $112 million, up from $105 million.
“We committed to build this high school,” said Mayor Deanna Reed at the virtual meeting. “We would’ve never put the shovel in the ground if we hadn’t commit to this.”
Construction of the city’s second high school has been paused for over a year as the COVID-19 pandemic recession led staff to propose to not increase the real estate taxes to pay for the project in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
In the city’s proposed budget this year, there is also no increase to the real estate tax rate to resume the project until the area meets economic benchmarks. City Council and the Harrisonburg City School Board have grappled with finding funding in the meantime.
Reed said the issue is not an “us-against-them” situation between the residents and City Council members who want the high school versus city staff who have to balance the budget and consider the implications of the resulting tax increase.
“We started this particular project that needs to be started back up. That’s all we’re doing and we need to do it the best way we can for our city. That’s it,” Reed said.
Council member Laura Dent said resuming construction as soon as possible is important to stay ahead of rising material costs, such as lumber.
Council members Chris Jones and Sal Romero asked staff, respectively, to prepare plans for what a 3 cent real estate tax increase to enhance city services and 4 cent tax increase just for the bonds for HHS2 would look like for revenue collection and impact on residents’ wallets.
Jones also spoke about potentially using money for a cost-of-living increase for city staff that matches the 5% pay adjustment Harrisonburg City Public School staff is receiving in the proposed budget. City staff is slated to receive a 3% cost-of-living adjustment in the proposed budget.
City Council meets again Tuesday and there will be a public hearing to maintain the current real estate tax rate of 86 cents per $100 of assessed value and will have a vote on adopting the proposed budget, according to the meeting agenda released Thursday.
Also at the meeting, Richards will give a presentation to council requesting funding for the project by allowing the School Board to allocate $9.5 million of the $11.8 million it will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan. The funds would be used to resume construction until the benchmarks for raising the real estate tax are met.
