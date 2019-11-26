Council unanimously voted at its Tuesday meeting to hold a public hearing on Dec.10 to allow city residents the chance to give input on the new high school.
The idea was brought up by councilman Chris Jones, who said he has received many emails and phone calls by residents requesting a chance to talk on the matter.
Councilman Sal Romero, who said he has intentions to vote in favor of the new school being built all at once with a guaranteed maximum price of $87.2 million, agreed with Jones.
The rest of council — Mayor Deanna Reed and councilmen George Hirschmann and Richard Baugh — followed suit with their votes.
The amount the city would have to take on is $104.8 million to be built at once. If built in phases, the city would take on around $97.1 million.
Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said having the hearing would not put the school behind schedule to open in August 2022, but "it would put us close."
With the new school, the estimated real-estate tax increase needed to cover the debt payments would be 13 cents.
Currently, the rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value, but Harrisonburg's Town Manager Eric Campbell said during the meeting the taxes could go up further based on what other core services are needed that the city wasn't expecting.
The public hearing will occur during the City Council meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m.
