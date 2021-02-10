City and County Criminal Justice Planner Frank Sottaceti gave a presentation to Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday about the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.
Sottaceti said the proposed expansion of MRRJ is not just about increasing space, but also creating a safe environment for inmates, providing space for programming to reduce recidivism, educational and work training opportunities, and treatment.
“Investment in MRRJ is not a simple matter of increasing capacity,” his presentation said.
Council members have expressed hesitation and outright opposition to the expansion in previous meetings and interviews with the Daily News-Record.
Sottaceti said council’s interest in preventing new crime is part of the solution to overcrowding in MRRJ.
He said there are a variety of programs in place to redirect potential inmates to other resources or programs, including some connected with nonprofits and government groups and others through Middle River Regional Jail or the Rockingham County Jail.
According to Sottaceti, over 200 individuals are in programs that include electronic home monitoring, probation, drug court and work release.
On Jan. 26, City Council was presented with the $39.4 million proposed expansion plan. It calls for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County joined the MRRJ Authority in 2015 as the population at the county jail was exceeding its capacity of 315. Founding members of the authority are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County inmates total 551 between MRRJ and the county jail, and they are not all local residents, according to Sottaceti.
As of Tuesday at MRRJ, 200 of those incarcerated were processed by the county and 44 by the city, though both localities have a 14.8% stake in MRRJ, according to Sottaceti.
In July 2019, the population of Harrisonburg was 53,016 and the population of Rockingham County was 81,948, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mayor Deana Reed said the city’s lower inmate population shows diversion programs are working.
“We want to look at alternatives instead of just automatically saying, ‘Yes, we need to expand Middle River,’” Reed said.
Reed said she doesn’t think the city does a good job of promoting success in social services that contribute to reductions in crime, such as the drug court.
“It’s a good program and I think for me, I would rather, and I’ve stated this on record, put money into our programs, into our people, into our community” than the jail expansion, Reed said.
Sottaceti said the Crisis Intervention Team is one of the judicial programs people often overlook.
“From Oct. 20 until today, to have responded to 155 critical incidents is amazing. It’s a success,” Sottaceti said. “That could have been incidents with arrests. It could have been with use of force or so forth. It was 155 people that got the appropriate care and I want to give credit to the police departments in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and our partner jurisdictions.”
Sottaceti said he did not know how many officers are trained in CIT but could provide the information to council in the future.
“It’s important to have our officers trained in CIT because a psychologist is not coming out at 2 in the morning right away in a critical incident,” Sottaceti said.
He said it is important to understand the presence of CIT and its work as there is a perception that people in mental crisis are being brought directly to jail.
“That is not occurring in our community,” Sottaceti said.
Councilwoman Laura Dent asked Sottaceti to work with City Manager Eric Campbell and city staff to do a review of the most successful programs that can be expanded upon to reduce the inflow to Middle River and the county jail.
Sottaceti also spoke about probation in his presentation. Half the inmates at Middle River Regional Jail are incarcerated as a result of probation violations, according to data provided by Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
Sottaceti said there is a misconception in some places about the nature of the style of release.
“It is an alternative to incarceration,” he said of probation.
The agreement for probation between judicial representatives and inmates means an inmate agrees to nine conditions including not own a firearm if a felon, refrain from abuse of alcohol or use of illegal drugs, not travel out of the state without notifying their case manager, report to their case manager as scheduled and to be on good behavior, among other conditions.
There are also case-by-case additional conditions that would provide the inmate with access to financial responsibility classes, full abstention from alcohol, an anger management group, and substance abuse groups, according to Sottaceti’s documents.
Councilman Sal Romero said the public should be more able to obtain data about the judicial system and jails.
“At least in my perception, data availability as been a problem in our community,” he said.
However, in Sottaceti’s presentation, he said up to date data is often hard to provide as reporting is on a lag.
“Just today, the Bureau of Justice Statistics from the United States put out 2019 jail data,” Sottaceti said.
Though many people are interested in how COVID-19 impacted jail populations, arrests, depression and mental health, the aggregate data will not be immediately available, he said.
“That [large-scale] data is going to lag behind the data we currently have,” Sottaceti said.
Another problem with data is that the definition of recidivism varies across the state and across the country, making it difficult for appropriate comparisons, according to Sottaceti.
“So when we look at recidivism data and try to compare ourselves to other jurisdictions, it isn’t always similar data by definition,” he said.
Romero and Sottaceti agreed providing more clear data about the jail systems would build more trust in the community about criminal justice proposals.
“I think that’s key in moving us forward,” Romero said.
Councilman Chris Jones and Reed agreed the cost of the jail would be expensive for the city and not necessarily the best way to actually solve the problem of overcrowding.
“We are arresting too many people. We got too many nonviolent people there, and we got people from [the Department of Corrections] that have gotta go,” Jones said.
The Department of Corrections has taken less prisoners out of localities’ jails during the pandemic and before.
“It’s not uncommon at Middle River Regional Jail that if an offender gets sentenced to a three-year term, which should make them eligible for the Department of Corrections, that they never enter the Department of Corrections custody. They serve their time at Middle River Regional Jail,” Superintendent Jeff Newton told City Council on Jan. 26.
In a previous interview, Hutcheson said that even if the DOC were to take inmates as it is supposed to, there would still be issues with population numbers at MRRJ. He said the DOC facilities themselves are overpopulated, and that is part of the reason the state offers funding to bodies like MRRJ Authority.
