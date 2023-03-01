A proposed 376-unit apartment complex along Peach Grove Avenue got approved by the Harrisonburg City Council Tuesday night.
Lingerfelt Development, LLC, sought the special-use permit to build an apartment complex at 1071 Port Republic Rd. James Madison University's Real Estate Foundation currently owns the approximately 10-acre plot of land.
"The proposed special-use approval will allow for this vacant, infilled parcel to be redeveloped into a walkable, residential community with fully developed neighboring commercial amenities," said attorney Todd Rhea, who represented the developer.
Council voted unanimously to approve the permit. Harrisonburg's Planning Commission recommended approval in January, after tabling the request the month prior for additional time to work out details about a turn lane into the development and a potential bus shelter.
City staff also recommended approval of the project.
Proposed amenities include a fitness center, a co-working area, pool, outdoor grilling area, club room, walking paths and sidewalks, Rhea said. Property management and maintenance would be on-site.
At minimum, 30% of units will be either studio or one-bedroom apartments, according to city documents. A maximum of 20% of units will be three-bedroom apartments. None of the units will exceed three-bedrooms.
"The smaller and more varied unit mix is reflective of changing renter preferences and mixes and provides options further down the apartment size scale for both student and non-student properties," he said.
Council members also noted that with JMU turning the land back to the city, the property would become a tax-revenue generating parcel.
SAFER Grant
In other business, council supported the submission of a federal grant, called a SAFER grant, that stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said that if awarded, the city's scope of the SAFER grant would include funding for 15 firefighters, the fiscal value of which over three years would be $3.5 million. In the middle of fiscal year 2027, the city would assume financial responsibility at a cost of about $1.3 million per year thereafter.
The city applied for the grant last year, and while competitive, was unsuccessful, Tobia said.
Also at the meeting, council approved special-event application requests for the Shenandoah Valley Autism 5K on April 8, the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival on April 22, Eastern Mennonite University's spring commencement ceremony on May 7 and EMU's Homecoming and family weekend on October 14.
