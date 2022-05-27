With George Hirschmann resigning from his post immediately, Harrisonburg City Council is tasked with appointing an individual to replace him within 30 days.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said a special election for Hirschmann's seat will take place in November.
Hirschmann's term expires at the end of 2024. The special election will determine who fills the seat for the final two years.
Parks said the appointed individual will be eligible for the November election if they choose to run.
Harrisonburg City Council members are elected at-large.
City Council Shakeup
Two City Council seats were already on the ballot for November's general election before Hirschmann's departure.
Earlier this month, Vice Mayor Sal Romero announced he will not seek reelection to another four-year term.
Romero said supporting his family was the most important factor in his decision to not run for reelection, as well as his position as Harrisonburg City Public School’s director of equity and community engagement.
The term for Democratic incumbent Chris Jones also expires at the end of the year. He and Paloma Saucedo, Monica Robinson, Dany Fleming and Marshall Orenic will be vying for a four-year term on the dais.
Alleyn Harned, chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said the committee will host a caucus next month to select nominees to run for the two four-year seats on City Council.
Participants in that caucus are Jones, Saucedo, Robinson and Fleming, Harned said. The caucus is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee and the Rockingham County Democratic Committee building, 850 W. Market St., in Harrisonburg.
A second Democratic caucus in July will select a nominee for the special election to complete Hirschmann's term, Harned said.
Parks said city officials are waiting for a response from the State Board of Elections on whether candidates can cross-file to enter the special election race.
The terms for Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Laura Dent expire at the end of 2024.
Resignations Of The Past
At least twice in Harrisonburg's history has the city had to appoint a successor to serve out the remaining time left by a council member.
In 1984, Mayor Walter F. Green accepted the resignation of council member James C. Cisney, who stepped down due to health reasons, according to archived city meeting minutes.
At that meeting, Vice Mayor Raymond Dingledine noted the fact that Dr. Charles Shank had been a candidate for council in the May general election and "had rendered valuable service on several Commissions."
A motion to appoint Shank to fill the two-year unexpired term was unanimously approved by City Council.
In 1990, Raymond Dingledine died, and City Council unanimously appointed his wife, Emily Dingledine, to complete the term. Emily Dingledine was the first woman to serve on Harrisonburg City Council.
