At least two Harrisonburg City Council members are leaning in different directions on how they will vote at tonight’s meeting regarding the two maximum prices and building options for the new high school scheduled to open in 2022.
Councilman George Hirschmann said he has mixed feelings about building the school all at once or in a phased approach.
Council has the option to approve the school at a maximum price of $80.6 million if it wants the school built in two phases to allow for more debt capacity. The estimated bond amount would be $97.1 million.
The other option would be to approve the school to be built all at once with a maximum price of $87.2 million. The estimated bond amount would be $104.8 million.
Either option is based on the school opening in August 2022, although council’s last vote was for it to open in the 2023-24 year.
“We do need a school but, boy, they pick the expensive way to go and that’s not fair to the city and the people who will be paying for it,” Hirschmann said.
He said he hopes that during tonight’s meeting, Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Michael Richards presents a third option that’s more acceptable and less expensive.
“I personally don’t feel that I have to vote for either one,” Hirschmann said. “I don’t feel comfortable to vote in favor of either options if they don’t feel right.”
Richards said in a Monday interview that he has no other option to present to the council.
“If council says no to both options, I would need them to make suggestions in terms of the overcrowding,” he said. “I don’t know what their solution would be to that. The city has gone through the process of getting input and it was decisively to build a second high school.”
If council were to not vote in favor of either option, the school board and design committee could go back to the drawing board, which would come at a cost.
Redesigning the school won’t lower the guaranteed maximum price, according to Richards.
“We had a design committee that had 40-some meetings and they were really cost conscious,” he said. “You can’t build a high school today for much less than what we are proposing.”
By building the new school in a phased approach, the debt capacity would be $34.7 million. The city’s current debt capacity is $127 million.
If built at once, the leftover debt capacity would be $27 million.
Going back to the drawing board would be a months-long process, cost more and delay the opening of the school.
Decreasing the square-footage would not change the tax amount for residents by much.
“It wouldn’t make much of a difference in taxes because when you’re looking at building a high school, if we made the school smaller, we would end up being at maybe an 11-cent increase because there’s still a baseline cost because of materials, complexity of the design and the infrastructure,” Richards said. “It’s impossible for us to build what we need and propose a lesser amount.”
The estimated real estate tax increase needed to cover debt payments would be 13 cents. Currently, the rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value. The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The city’s average home value is around $196,000. For homes with that value, the yearly tax is $1,720. Monthly it is $143.
If the school is built all at once, the yearly taxes will go up to $1,980, which would be $165 a month.
With the phased approach, it would be $1,968 yearly, which is $164 monthly.
“As superintendent, I’m dealing with the overcrowding issue. So if we went through the design process again, it would delay opening the new school and I need to move students over because we will be over the market for number of students allowed in the current high school,” he said.
The current high school opened in 2005 with a capacity for 1,360 students, but about 1,800 were enrolled at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
By 2022, Weldon Cooper forecasts the city will have 2,111 high school students.
Councilman Sal Romero, who serves as the coordinator of family and community engagement for HCPS, said he plans to vote for the school to be built all at once because he sees every day how badly the new school needs to be built.
“I see many concerns with the phased approach option because I know I might not be there when the next council moves in and that could change the entire plan,” he said. “That means that those sports facilities may never be built.”
With the phased approach, the first phase would include the school, parking lots, bus loops and a bike and walking path to open in 2022.
The second phase would include the auxiliary gym, stadium and all sports fields.
Romero, whose 2018 election campaign revolved mainly around building a second high school by 2022, said time is of the essence, so asking Richards and the school board to come up with a third option is not viable.
Mayor Deanna Reed and councilman Chris Jones, who both supported having the school open in 2022, did not return requests for comment. Councilman Richard Baugh also did not return a request for comment regarding his thoughts on both options.
“I do keep in mind the tax increase and the impact it’ll have on our community, so we should look into options for people who will be impacted significantly,” Romero said.
Romero wants to look into the possibility of stretching the tax increase over a few years.
“I wonder if maybe we could raise the taxes by 5 cents then 6 or 7 so it isn’t an all-at-once hard hit on the community,” he said.
Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Michael Parks said staggering the increase is a possibility but would depend on when the city went to the bond market, what the actual total bond amount is and when the first payment would be due, among other factors.
“We would need to know much more before we could even begin to have those conversations,” Parks said.
He said, at the end of the day, it would still be a 12.3 or 13 cent tax increase that, at the very most, would be split over two years and be a significant impact on residents.
With Romero’s goal today being to move the project forward all in one phase, he said it’s not going to be an easy decision for the council.
“We were elected to make these decisions and at the end of the day, once all of the information is gathered, you have to be able to make a decision,” he said.
