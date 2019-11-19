Although the city began offering interpretation services at City Council and Planning Commission meetings in July, no one has signed up to use it.
The yearlong pilot program was initiated by Councilman Sal Romero and has been led by Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager.
“We have heard from people in the community that they are interested in the program, and they are happy it is something that we are now offering,” Snider said in a Monday interview.
Like any new program or service, she said, it may take some time to grow and become a staple of what Harrisonburg offers.
“We are certain that it will be beneficial to our community as more people become aware of the service,” she said.
There are two types of interpretation offered.
Simultaneous interpretation is when English is translated in real-time with a headset and headphones. Consecutive interpretation would be used for someone addressing council in a language other than English.
In a Monday interview, Romero said he isn’t surprised that the service hasn’t been used yet.
“As a council representative, I know that for many people, there’s a sense of fear attending a City Council meeting,” he said. “And for people who don’t speak English as their first language, that can bring on more fear.”
Because many people have never attended a council meeting, he said, they don’t understand how it works and how their voices are an important part of the process.
Though at first only Spanish interpretation was available, Snider said the city recently added Arabic and Kurdish interpreters.
The city will soon publicize that interpreters are available for the new languages, she said.
“We are always looking to add more trained, professional interpreters for Spanish, Arabic and Kurdish to our interpreter pool,” she said.
Currently, the city has three Spanish interpreters and two people who can interpret both Kurdish and Arabic.
One of the main goals for Harrisonburg is to increase interaction with residents who speak limited or no English, according to Snider.
The city has used Harrisonburg City Public Schools interpretation equipment at no cost and has worked closely with Martha Pulido, coordinator of translation and interpretation services for the division.
Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks said the city borrows equipment as needed.
Romero, coordinator of family and community engagement for HCPS, said that like the school division, city government needs to have interpretation services to connect residents to city officials.
“The intent is to open the line of communication between everyone,” he said.
Although it can be hard to find a certified interpreter for certain languages, he said “it’s one of those things that if we have a need from another community, the idea would be to find resources to help.”
Romero said a key to getting the interpretation services used is educating the community on how city government works.
“I have a few ideas I’m working on in the coming months on ways to educate the community, which I feel will make the service more successful and bring in more community input to the city and council,” he said.
Snider said the effort will be one of many the city makes over the coming months and years to better serve residents who don’t speak English, but she did not give specifics.
At the conclusion of the interpretation pilot program, she said, the city will assess it and how it may need to be tweaked based on usage over the year.
“As word-of-mouth spread and residents begin taking advantage of this service, we are certain our interpretation program will become a success in better connecting these residents with their elected officials and city staff,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.